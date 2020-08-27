Sport

One month left to apply for sporting grants

By Shepparton News

Go for it: Tania Maxwell encourages district sporting clubs to apply for the Victorian Government's 2020-21 Sporting Club Grants Program.

Is your sporting club looking for a leg up?

Whether it be a spare pair of pads for the kitbag, sparkling new jerseys for the under-8s or investing in a website, applying for the latest round of the Victorian Government’s 2020-21 Sporting Club Grants Program can help.

However, those seeking funds only have a month to do so — the closing date for lodging applications is September 29.

The stimulus package can be broken down into three categories.

Firstly, clubs can be provided with up to $1000 for new uniforms and equipment, which may assist the buying of anything from jumpers and tracksuits to match balls, first aid equipment and protective gear.

Secondly, up to $5000 can be tapped into for the training of coaches, officials and volunteers.

This includes level one and two sports first aid and training, as well as workshops in the sectors of financial management, governance and committee management, volunteer management, club administration and information technology.

Lastly, up to $5000 is available to improve club operations.

Details of this extend to development of policy and procedure manuals, development of a club or organisation website, or even to help cover start-up costs associated with the nurturing of sport and active recreation programs which promote diversity and equity.

Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell is urging sporting clubs across the region to put their hand up for the grants to improve conditions and provide opportunities to people from all walks of life to get involved in grassroots sports.

“The positive impacts of participation in sport are well known and these grants can assist sporting clubs in our region during the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

“Grassroots sporting clubs are vital to local and rural communities and I encourage all clubs in Northern Victoria to take this opportunity to apply for a grant.”

For more information on the grants and how to apply, clubs can go to https://sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/sporting-club-grants-program

