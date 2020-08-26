Sport

Ground fees waive a big win for Bombers

By Shepparton News

Kyabram president Peter Learmonth says Campaspe Shire Council's decision to waive ground hire fees is a big win for community sport.

1 of 1

Kyabram Football Netball Club president Peter Learmonth says ‘‘common sense had prevailed’’ in Campaspe Shire Council’s decision to waive ground hire fees for the 2020-21 financial year.

The council will waive ground hire fees for the financial year for community groups occupying council buildings and facilities under a User Agreement.

The waiving of fees applies only to those directly impacted by the Victorian Government's Restricted Activities Direction.

Campaspe Shire Council manages the Wilf Cox Complex and recreation reserve with its two main tenants Kyabram Football Netball Club and Kyabram Cricket Club paying yearly rental fees.

Learmonth said his club paid about $28,000 for rental of the facilities for six months, while Kyabram Cricket Club vice-president Andrew Porch said his club’s financial commitment to the council was about $8000 a year.

‘‘We got a reminder notice a few months ago from the council that we were up for rental and we were ready to challenge it due to what was happening (coronavirus), so it’s very welcome news,” Learmonth said.

‘‘With no games this year we are like most clubs and are lacking revenue-raising avenues. We haven’t used the ground this year.’’

“It is pretty good news,” Porch said.

“Because things are going to be tight and limited as far as fund raising goes — and something like this will be a great help.”

Porch said his club had met its financial commitment to council for the 2019-20 financial season.

Latest articles

Sport

Protective gear for AFLW

A women’s chest guard may become standard issue to AFLW next season and extend into local football. Two national female stars, Ebony Antonio and Sabrina Frederick have raised the subject of breast injuries and the need for a protective garment to...

Robert Muir
Sport

The cycling footballer/teacher

Ray Willett of Corowa is best known locally for his football ability and his teaching at Rutherglen Primary School. But bike riding has been a significant part of his life.

Robert Muir
Sport

Basketball league bounces into Corowa

Excitement is buzzing for local basketball fans and sport enthusiasts after the announcement of a basketball league being introduced to Corowa.

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Old football photo stirs curiosity

A football team picture from more than a century ago has stirred curiosity in the region. The photo — of the Barmah Redgummers in 1905 — was submitted to The News by Goulburn Valley resident Don Phillips last week. Phillips, who was...

Tyler Maher
Sport

A touch of Simpkin in North Melbourne’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round is always a special time of the year for the AFL’s indigenous players. But for Mooroopna product Jy Simpkin, this year’s round of celebration means that little bit more. The North Melbourne midfielder — along with...

Aydin Payne
Sport

“Surreal experience”: Seymour’s Elle McDonald makes Super Netball debut

After years of hard work and determination, Seymour’s Elle McDonald lived out a childhood dream this week. The talented netballer stepped onto the court and made her Super Netball debut on Tuesday afternoon. McDonald, 25, played the final minutes of...

Aydin Payne