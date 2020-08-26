Ground fees waive a big win for Bombers

Kyabram Football Netball Club president Peter Learmonth says ‘‘common sense had prevailed’’ in Campaspe Shire Council’s decision to waive ground hire fees for the 2020-21 financial year.

The council will waive ground hire fees for the financial year for community groups occupying council buildings and facilities under a User Agreement.

The waiving of fees applies only to those directly impacted by the Victorian Government's Restricted Activities Direction.

Campaspe Shire Council manages the Wilf Cox Complex and recreation reserve with its two main tenants Kyabram Football Netball Club and Kyabram Cricket Club paying yearly rental fees.

Learmonth said his club paid about $28,000 for rental of the facilities for six months, while Kyabram Cricket Club vice-president Andrew Porch said his club’s financial commitment to the council was about $8000 a year.

‘‘We got a reminder notice a few months ago from the council that we were up for rental and we were ready to challenge it due to what was happening (coronavirus), so it’s very welcome news,” Learmonth said.

‘‘With no games this year we are like most clubs and are lacking revenue-raising avenues. We haven’t used the ground this year.’’

“It is pretty good news,” Porch said.

“Because things are going to be tight and limited as far as fund raising goes — and something like this will be a great help.”

Porch said his club had met its financial commitment to council for the 2019-20 financial season.