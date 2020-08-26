Reigning Cricket Shepparton C-grade premier makes shock announcement

Cricket Shepparton has lost some of its venom with the Toolamba Taipans Cricket Club announcing it has ceased operating effective immediately.

On Tuesday night, the reigning C-grade premier announced on its Facebook page that the club would not be involved in the upcoming season.

In a heartfelt post to its supporters, club president Jack Scholes revealed the 2019-20 season would be the club's last.

The shock announcement comes after the Taipans claimed the Jim McGregor Shield and C-grade one-day title last summer.

Speaking yesterday, Scholes said a shortage of players and a lack of financial stability were at the forefront for the club's decision.

“It was an extremely hard decision for the committee,” Scholes said.

“Towards the end of last season there were some rumours a few players were looking to retire or try their hand at a higher grade.

“So player availability became an issue and then COVID-19 has played into it and the club wasn't looking financially stable and getting sponsorship would have been an incredible task.

“We had both financial and player availability issues, which is why we called the emergency AGM on July 26.”

Scholes said there was a discussion to keep the club's junior side involved.

And when asked if a merger with another club was contemplated, he said "no real talk" had eventuated.

“We informed Cricket Shepparton of the outcome, I had a chat to Dave (D'Elia) before the AGM about what was likely to happen,” the first-year president said.

“He was a bit surprised, especially after the successful year we had on the field.

“Last month we had four full-time players that put their hand up to play each week, and this time last year we were on track to field two senior sides.

“Unfortunately that's the way the cookie crumbles.

“I wish all the players the very best for the future and I thank them for making the last couple of years memorable.”

The Taipans leave behind an illustrious history that spans back to the formative years of the association.

More than 90 years ago the club celebrated its first and only A-grade premiership, with the Taipans claiming the 1929-30 title.

Since then, Toolamba has added seven more lower-grade two-day premierships and countless more short-form triumphs.

But the Taipans have faced their fair share of adversity off the field.

On the eve of the 2013-14 campaign, the men in green and yellow merged with — now defunct outfit — Kialla Knights Cricket Club.

The merged outfit defied doubts and contested the Clyde Young Shield final that same season, only to suffer defeat to Mooroopna.

Back in those days, Cam McGregor, Jordan McGregor, and Justin Dimond battled hard to keep their beloved club afloat.

And it had an affect too.

Determination and tough resolve then turned the Taipans into a lower-grade powerhouse — led by four-time league best-and-fairest winner Greg Watts.

“I would like to thank each past and present player, parent and supporter for all their immense support and work over the years,” Scholes said.

“It was a real pleasure to be involved with you all.

“At the beginning I was a player and the whole community made me feel welcomed — it's going to be hard to walk away.”

Cricket Shepparton president Dave D'Elia said he was disappointed to see a club of Toolamba's stature fold.

“The announcement (on Tuesday) didn't come as a huge shock, we had been made aware that this might happen,” D'Elia said.

“It's obviously disappointing that a well-respected club and one with a long history in Cricket Shepparton won't be around.

“You never like to see clubs fold and it's a shame we won't see Toolamba this upcoming season.

“Hopefully the juniors can find their way into another club and continue to play cricket.”