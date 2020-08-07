Podcasts

Homelessness: A 21st century tragedy - Scott’s story

By Charmayne Allison

Scott Dalfonso is just 39, but he's seen more grief and trauma than most of us see in a lifetime.

He's lost three newborn children, endured a bitter relationship breakdown and struggled with schizophrenia.

On top of all that, for the past five years he's been homeless, caught in limbo as he battles to secure stable housing.

As part of Homelessness Week, News journalist Charmayne Allison spent time with Scott, listening to his story and gaining an insight into the region's homelessness crisis.

