Wide range of Shepparton homelessness services supporting struggling locals

Wide range of Shepparton homelessness services supporting struggling localsBy Charmayne Allison
Homelessness rates may be on the rise in Greater Shepparton, but local services are answering the calls for help.
Here are just some of the local organisations offering a wide range of advocacy and support to people struggling with homelessness.
BeyondHousing
BeyondHousing is a specialist homelessness entry point. It provides crisis accommodation and homelessness support, as well as housing and private rental assistance.
Address: 49 Stewart St, Shepparton.
Phone 1800 825 955 (24-hour) or 5833 1000.
Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative
Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative is a specialist indigenous homelessness entry point. It provides indigenous-specific services, including medical, family violence, housing and alcohol and other drug (AOD) abuse services.
Address: 20 Rumbalara Rd, Mooroopna.
Phone: 5820 0000.
Marian Community
Marian Community provides a specialist family violence entry point.
Phone: 5821 9458.
After hours: 1800 015 188 (family violence crisis support only).
The Bridge Youth Service
The Bridge Youth Services is a youth homelessness support service.
Address: 127 Welsford St, Shepparton.
Phone: 5831 2390.
Email: [email protected]
VincentCare
VincentCare offers material aid, emergency relief and a financial counselling service.
Address: 144 Welsford St, Shepparton.
Phone: 5821 9458.
Shepparton Family and Financial Services
Shepparton Family and Financial Services provides material aid and emergency relief, food relief, a no-interest loan scheme (NILS), loan assistance and a financial counselling service.
Address: 2B Campbell St, Shepparton.
Phone: 5831 7755.
Email: [email protected]
SalvoCare
SalvoCare offers material aid, food relief, emergency relief and financial counselling.
Address: 27 Wyndham St, Shepparton.
Phone: 5820 8000.
Goulburn Valley Health
Goulburn Valley Health provides a wide range of mental health services.
These include the Child and Youth Mental Health Service, which provides specialist mental health services to infants, children, youth and their families and carers, including homelessness youth dual diagnosis (12 to 21 years).
Other services include the Aged Psychiatric Assessment and Treatment Team, the Adult Mental Health Service (including acute response and Wanyarra Inpatient Service) and Grutzner House psychogeriatric nursing home.
GV Health also provides Aboriginal liaison officers, AOD services and family violence services.
Address: 2/2-48 Graham St, Shepparton.
Phone: 1300369 005.
Wellways
Wellways is a not-for-profit mental health, disability, NDIS, community care and aged care services provider.
Address: 79B Wyndham St, Shepparton.
Phone: 1300 111 400.
Primary Care Connect
Primary Care Connect provides family violence assistance, AOD counselling and financial counselling.
Address: 399 Wyndham St, Shepparton.
Phone: 5823 3200.
Odyssey House
Odyssey House is an AOD rehabilitation service.
Address: 43A Wyndham St, Shepparton.
Phone: 8521 6501.
Centre Against Sexual Assault (CASA)
CASA is a sexual assault service.
Address: 30 Nixon St, Shepparton.
Phone: 5831 2343.
Berry Street
Berry Street is a youth service delivering leaving care, foster care, kinship care, residential care and the Education First Youth Foyer, providing shelter and support to 40 Shepparton young people aged 16-24 years.
Address: 110 Wyndham St, Shepparton.
Phone: 5822 8100.
Email: [email protected]
Ethnic Council of Shepparton and District
The Ethnic Council provides multicultural services.
Address: 158 Welsford St, Shepparton.
Phone: 5831 2395.
Mooroopna Life Op Shop
Mooroopna Life Op Shop provides food relief.
Address: 4 Mill St, Mooroopna.
Phone: 5825 4298.