Homelessness: A 21st century tragedy - Jayme’s story

Jayme McCrae has been homeless for five months.

Until two weeks ago, he was couch-surfing but now, he lives in his car, parked in the Euroa Service Centre car park.

He's on the desperate search for a house, but because of the region's painfully tight rental market, has come up empty handed again and again.

As part of Homelessness Week, News reporter Charmayne Allison spent time with Jayme, listening to his story and gaining an insight into this local crisis.