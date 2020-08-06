Podcasts

Homelessness: A 21st century tragedy - Jayme’s story

By Charmayne Allison

1 of 1

Jayme McCrae has been homeless for five months.

Until two weeks ago, he was couch-surfing but now, he lives in his car, parked in the Euroa Service Centre car park.

He's on the desperate search for a house, but because of the region's painfully tight rental market, has come up empty handed again and again.

As part of Homelessness Week, News reporter Charmayne Allison spent time with Jayme, listening to his story and gaining an insight into this local crisis.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Unilever Tatura worker tests positive for COVID-19

Unilever has confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at its Tatura factory. A Unilever spokesperson said the company had not verified any close contacts, and had closed the factory for a deep clean. “We can confirm that an employee...

Madi Chwasta
News

More cameras to target Shepparton’s crime hotspots

Shepparton’s crime hotspots will now be monitored by 23 new safety cameras. Works to install the fixed wireless IP cameras at 10 locations throughout Shepparton began in May, as part of Stage Two Safer City Camera Network, and are now complete. The...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton paediatrician helps disadvantaged kids around the world

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Podcasts

Day in the life of a Rochester vet

Rochester Vetinary Practice’s Dr Ash Phipps shares what a day in his life looks like. From animals big to small, Dr Phipps comes across them all in his day to day

McPherson Media Group
Podcasts

Homelessness: A 21st century tragedy - Jayme’s story

Jayme McCrae has...

Charmayne Allison
Podcasts

Sport returns to the region

Sport is returning across the region, and the Sports Bites team are thrilled to see it return. Catch up on all the latest sporting news from across the Goulburn and Murray Valleys with Tyler Maher and Aydin Payne

McPherson Media Group