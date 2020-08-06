Shepparton psychologists brace for need in wake of homelessness crisis

Greater Shepparton mental health services are bracing for a surge in mental illness as local homelessness numbers continue to rise.

Pure Empowerment director Rachael Willis said mental health issues and homelessness were "a double-edged sword".

“When people’s mental health declines — particularly when they don’t have someone to look after them — they struggle to plan and organise to pay bills like rent, buy food and look after their physical health,” she said.

“They are in survival mode, and as a result often find themselves be evicted from rental accommodation and so on.

“This in turn results in them couch surfing until they could, eventually, find themselves on the street, struggling with the struggle.

“So mental health issues impact on the risk of becoming homeless and homelessness impacts on mental health.”

Ms Willis was not surprised by recent figures from BeyondHousing which revealed the number of people experiencing mental health issues when presenting to the local service had risen to 24.7 per cent.

That's an increase of 9.7 per cent from the previous year.

“That's not surprising at all, given the current climate with COVID-19 and financial strain on people,” she said.

Tragically, those numbers are only expected to rise as the pandemic continues to unfold.

Ms Willis said safe and adequate housing was considered the foundation for individual and community wellbeing.

As per Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, people cannot have good physical or mental health without the basics of food, water, and — importantly — shelter.

When that shelter is taken away, negative thoughts and feelings creep in.

“These include feelings of hopelessness, helplessness, shame and even worthlessness,” Ms Willis said.

“People can think thoughts such as, ‘I do not belong, I am different'. As well as other thoughts related to feeling helpless.”

People can also experience an overwhelming sense of marginalisation and alienation due to homelessness.

“It contributes to them feeling more different,” Ms Willis said.

“This just shows we need to show more compassion and empathy towards people struggling with homelessness, as opposed to judgment.

“Everyone has their own reason and story related to why they may be homeless.”