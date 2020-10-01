News

Shepparton police investigating illegal fire cracker incident

By Liz Mellino

Reports have surfaced online of fireworks being set off at multiple locations around Shepparton on Wednesday night, however Shepparton police could only confirm one incident.

Sergeant Cherie McCaig confirmed police received reports of unknown people letting off fire crackers in a residential area about 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

The incident in Packham St did not cause any damage to surrounding buildings or any injuries to people nearby.

Sgt McCaig said it was possible the incident might have been targeted.

“Enquiries are pending as to who may have been involved,” she said.

It comes after multiple reports surfaced on Facebook on Wednesday night of people hearing fireworks being let off around town.

While people stated they could hear "bangs" near the train station in Purcell St, in south Shepparton near Riverside Plaza and areas of north Shepparton, police could only confirm the one incident.

Anyone caught setting off illegal fireworks could receive a fine worth thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information about the incident in Packham St is urged to contact the Shepparton police Station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

