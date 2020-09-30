Helmets donated to Shepparton police in bid to support local youth

Shepparton police have seen an increasing number of youths not wearing helmets while riding bikes, and now thanks to a generous community donation they can combat the dangerous habit.

Members from the Shepparton Central Rotary Club donated 20 helmets to Shepparton police Multicultural Liaison Officer Senior Constable Matthew Walker on Tuesday, September 29, after he put a call out to the community.

“Over the last few months I have been doing temporary duties with the Highway Patrol and during this time I noticed there seems to be more people not wearing helmets,” Sen Constable Walker said.

“Obviously not wearing a helmet, if someone has an accident or falls off the bike it can increase our statistics in road trauma, and obviously we don't want that.”

Sen Constable Walker said the people he had seen often appeared to be multicultural youths, who by not wearing a helmet, faced a $207 fine.

He expressed his concerns to a number of stakeholders, and the Shepparton Central Rotary Club offered to help.

“Shepparton Central Rotary Club are part of the community and as president I'm very proud to think our members have taken the initiative to be part of this,” Geoff Dobson said.

“We hope the kids respect them and most importantly we ask the kids to respect the police that are there to help them rather than hinder them — we're all trying to keep the place as safe as we can.”

Shepparton police are now well equipped to help people who cannot afford a helmet.

Sen Constable Walker said he would work alongside local stakeholders with ties to vulnerable communities to ensure the helmets were given to those with a need for one.

Falling off his own bike and breaking his helmet when he was just 16, Sen Constable Walker said he knew first hand the importance of wearing one.

“If we can stop someone hurting themselves this year by one of these 20 helmets, that’s fantastic,” he said.

“There is only so much education and advice we can put forward to the community and sometimes purchasing a helmet can be out of reach, so it's fantastic that Rotary can help out.”

