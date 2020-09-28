News

Theft from Shepparton vehicles targeted during Operation Secure

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton Volume Crime Response Team Detective Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair (front) with Leading Senior Constable Stewart McComb and First Constable Marcela Marques.

1 of 1

Theft from motor vehicles has spiked in Greater Shepparton during the past three months, prompting renewed action by Shepparton police.

Operation Secure was launched on Monday, September 28, to target the increase in offences, with a purpose-built CCTV trailer deployed in town to deter offenders or catch them in the act.

Shepparton Volume Crime Response Team's Detective Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair said the vehicles targeted by thieves were often unlocked and parked in public areas.

“Operation Secure is running from Monday until next Friday in response to an increase in theft from motor vehicles in the Shepparton area, mainly from public car parks,” he said.

“We have utilised resources from the Transit Safety Division to assist with mobile CCTV cameras to put in our crime hot-spots as well as patrols of uniform and plain-clothed police throughout the operation.”

The latest data, released by the Crime Statics Agency last week, shows 738 thefts from vehicles in Greater Shepparton in the 12 months to the end of June, compared to 576 the previous year — a staggering 28 per cent increase.

The portable CCTV trailer will be parked at the Shepparton Railway Station during the next two weeks to combat this increase in offending.

This purpose-built CCTV trailer will be stationed at the Shepparton Railway Station over the next two weeks during Operation Secure.

“We deploy (the CCTV trailer) to different areas, all public transport related, and we generally park it where crimes have been committed. We do try and get it to detect crime, obviously, but its main function is to deter crime and it has done that really well,” Transit Safety Division Leading Senior Constable Stewart McComb said.

“The hot-spots are identified through crime trends and we deploy it there for two weeks and then we get our Divisional Intelligence Unit to have a look at the crime statistics for before, during and after, and that’s where we have determined that it's having a great effect.”

The CCTV trailer features nine cameras, including one internal camera and two larger ones sitting above, which are positioned in order to capture an entire area.

With its presence being easily visible to people nearby, Sen Constable McComb said he believed this was why the trailer had positively impacted crime statistics in the areas it targeted.

However Sgt Sinclair said the responsibility also fell back on community members to ensure their valuables remained safe.

“The community should ensure they lock their vehicles and secure their items,” he said.

“We're hoping the operation will deter people, and if there is any recorded thefts from motor vehicles we can detect and apprehend offenders.”

MORE SHEPPARTON POLICE NEWS

Shepparton Family Violence Unit kept busy through COVID-19 pandemic

Grammar Park Gardens house trashed by offenders causing $10 000 damage

Latest articles

Other sport

Aussies spin web in NZ T20 series victory

Alyssa Healy broke a record behind the stumps as Australia’s spinners set the tone to secure a 10th-straight Twenty20 series victory in Brisbane on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Gardner powers Aus win in cricket’s return

Ashleigh Gardner’s fluent 61 has helped Australia to a 17-run win in their T20 opener against New Zealand in Brisbane, their first game since March’s World Cup.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Renegades’ Duffin to miss WBBL season

The Melbourne Renegades will be without Jess Duffin for the WBBL season, with the star batter withdrawing from the tournament after the birth of her daughter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga on Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Dyer
News

Man airlifted from Wahring-Murchison Rd crash

A 27-year-old man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after he rolled his car about 7am on Wednesday morning.

Lachlan Durling
News

Man injured in farm accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on a Shepparton East farm.

Shepparton News