Theft from Shepparton vehicles targeted during Operation Secure

Theft from motor vehicles has spiked in Greater Shepparton during the past three months, prompting renewed action by Shepparton police.

Operation Secure was launched on Monday, September 28, to target the increase in offences, with a purpose-built CCTV trailer deployed in town to deter offenders or catch them in the act.

Shepparton Volume Crime Response Team's Detective Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair said the vehicles targeted by thieves were often unlocked and parked in public areas.

“Operation Secure is running from Monday until next Friday in response to an increase in theft from motor vehicles in the Shepparton area, mainly from public car parks,” he said.

“We have utilised resources from the Transit Safety Division to assist with mobile CCTV cameras to put in our crime hot-spots as well as patrols of uniform and plain-clothed police throughout the operation.”

The latest data, released by the Crime Statics Agency last week, shows 738 thefts from vehicles in Greater Shepparton in the 12 months to the end of June, compared to 576 the previous year — a staggering 28 per cent increase.

The portable CCTV trailer will be parked at the Shepparton Railway Station during the next two weeks to combat this increase in offending.

This purpose-built CCTV trailer will be stationed at the Shepparton Railway Station over the next two weeks during Operation Secure.

“We deploy (the CCTV trailer) to different areas, all public transport related, and we generally park it where crimes have been committed. We do try and get it to detect crime, obviously, but its main function is to deter crime and it has done that really well,” Transit Safety Division Leading Senior Constable Stewart McComb said.

“The hot-spots are identified through crime trends and we deploy it there for two weeks and then we get our Divisional Intelligence Unit to have a look at the crime statistics for before, during and after, and that’s where we have determined that it's having a great effect.”

The CCTV trailer features nine cameras, including one internal camera and two larger ones sitting above, which are positioned in order to capture an entire area.

With its presence being easily visible to people nearby, Sen Constable McComb said he believed this was why the trailer had positively impacted crime statistics in the areas it targeted.

However Sgt Sinclair said the responsibility also fell back on community members to ensure their valuables remained safe.

“The community should ensure they lock their vehicles and secure their items,” he said.

“We're hoping the operation will deter people, and if there is any recorded thefts from motor vehicles we can detect and apprehend offenders.”

