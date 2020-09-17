News

Police seek information following Shepparton retail theft

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police are hoping to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image following a theft from a local business.

A retailer in High St, Shepparton, suffered a theft on September 1 this year.

The man police wish to speak to was wearing tan pants with a black jumper and black mask at the time of the incident.

Police acknowledged the man may be difficult to identify due to his mask, however they have said any information people have could aid their investigations.

If you can identify the man, contact the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made by phoning Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au

