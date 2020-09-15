News

Shepparton’s Fiona Love is dressing up for Variety’s Petember

By Lachlan Durling

Fiona Love the French bulldog is dressing up to raise money for Victorian children's charity Variety. Photo: Supplied

She may be the least likely superhero, but Shepparton’s Fiona Love the French bulldog is helping children one costume at a time.

Donning her best get-up for Variety’s Petember, Fiona is raising money for assistance dogs for children with autism, anxiety and epilepsy.

Fiona’s owner Danni Fairbairn said it was an easy decision to give their support to the Victorian children’s charity.

“It was a no-brainier for us. We are super honoured and proud that Fiona, a little French bulldog, can help make a difference, raising awareness and funds for such an amazing charity,” Ms Fairbairn said.

Each week in September the dress-ups have a different theme, and the winners for best costumes have a chance to win their share of $5000 in prizes.

Some of the themes are celebrity lookalike, suPAW heroes and mini me, but for Fiona and Danni, celebrity lookalike took the cake.

“It was definitely our favourite, we had so much fun creating a celeb lookalike, and with all the feedback we have received Fiona’s photos brought joy to others,” she said.

Fiona Love became a Vogue cover girl for the day, giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money in an Instagram post that almost broke the internet in the canine world.

And best of all, it’s for a good cause.

Variety chief executive Mandy Burns said getting involved helped make the future brighter for children in need.

“We know how much pets are loved, but for our children in need, an assistance dog will change their life and that of their family,” she said.

“When specially trained seizure-alert dogs pull a child into the recovery position or a highly skilled Autism assistance dog keeps a child from running on the street, it is life saving and gives a gift of independence and safety that has been missing.”

Ms Fairbairn hopes to raise at least $1000 for Variety, and has so far raised more than $900.

To donate, visit fundraise.variety.org.au/fundraisers/fionalove

You can also follow Fiona Love on Instagram @fionalove888

