Council holding out on consultation

By James Bennett

Greater Shepparton City Council won't start consultation on the 2050 plan until after the October election.

Greater Shepparton City Council will conduct its community consultation for the Shepparton and Mooroopna 2050 Regional Growth Plan after the October election.

Council made the controversial decision to delay adopting the plan by one month at its July meeting, and again by six months in August.

At the August meeting, many councillors said more consultation was needed but council won't start until the caretaker period is over.

Council said its officers were preparing a plan and more information about the consultation period would be published on its website.

Council would not reveal estimated costs or if external parties would be involved.

