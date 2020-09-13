Shepparton artist features in new First Nations online art exhibition

Indigenous Shepparton artist Troy Firebrace has been keeping busy during isolation, creating new work for a virtual art exhibition.

The online art exhibition, celebrates a variety of first nations artists and has opted to go ahead virtually in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

The display showcases each artist cultural influences and celebrates the wide variety of their works and processes.

Mr Firebrace created a mammoth-sized piece for the exhibition in a bid to reveal how something so small could have an enormous impact on the world.

“Essentially the whole gist of the work essentially talks about when we walk through country we take in the vast nature of what we see but this artwork challenges us to look more closely at the little things nature encompases,” Mr Firebrace said.

“From a leaf, to the ground, even barks itself - if you take a deeper look you will find there is a smaller world within.

“My work takes on the notion, that we as people have a large impact on our environment and how it can be easily destroyed by the touch of our fingers, our feet and machines without us realising what it embodies,” he said.

The 1.4m by 1.5m acrylic work was compiled on a piece of linen and is named Paperbark.

“It goes on to talk about how the small mynute things are literally the building blocks of life and we can walk past it and not realise the function it has in the world,” Mr Firebrace said.

“We build highways and roads to go places faster, but we don’t realise that it is on top or above the land that use to be walked.

“And if we go too fast, we can tend to miss out on the minutiae little things.

“I made it so big because I wanted to reverse the role and make the little things really consume the viewer in a physical sense."

The idea for the work stemmed from Mr Firebrace taking the opportunity to enjoy the extra time he had at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As well as being an artist I work as an educational officer for the Catholic Schools Office of Sandhurst, so I have worked a lot from home lately,” Mr Firebrace said.

Other artists featured in the exhibition include Janet Bromley, Lorraine Brigdale, Robyn Davis, Samantha James, Natasha Carter, Trina Dalton-Oogjes, Kerri Douglas and Dianne Turner.

The virtual exhibition takes places at the Bendigo Visitor Centre’s Living Arts Space and is called Sharing Process.

Visitor services manager Jemma Docherty said the Greater Bendigo region had a thriving community of First Nations artists.

“We’re really proud to be hosting this exhibition, which is a beautiful showcase of some of our best local artists,” Ms Docherty said.

“All artworks in the exhibition will be available for purchase through the Uniquely Bendigo website.

“Many local artists and creatives have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 so purchasing an artwork is a wonderful way to show your support.”

Three online workshops will also accompany the gallery of works and will be available through the Explore Bendigo website just in time for school holidays.

People will be able to make their own ochre and mineral paints, learn traditional coil weaving and learn to weave with recycled materials.

The exhibition is now open online and will open for face to face visits when COVID-19 restrictions allow.

● To visit the exhibition or to take part in the workshops, visit www.bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo/living-arts-space

