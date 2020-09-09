Briggs takes part in virtual storytime

Hundreds of young eyes were glued to their computer screen on Wednesday, September 9, when Shepparton’s Adam Briggs hosted a virtual storytime for the State Library of Victoria.

The international rapper, record label owner, comedian, writer, actor and now author was invited to read his new book, Our Home, Our Heartbeat as part of the library’s special live-streamed series.

In partnership with Victoria Together, the library is hosting a Victorian author every Wednesday at 9.30 am for pre-schoolers to listen to, and take part in virtual activities with.

State Library of Victoria children’s program manger Julianne Negri said it was fantastic to have Mr Briggs presenting his book, which celebrated past, present and emerging indigenous legends.

“The library is committed to sharing and showcasing stories from a range of diverse voices and bringing the joy of storytelling to young Australians at home through our weekly live-streamed storytime sessions,” Ms Negri said.

Mr Briggs’ book follows a group of children as they imitate their indigenous idols, including Adam Goodes, Sir Douglas Nicholls, Jess Mauboy, Cathy Freeman and many more.

Mr Briggs dedicated the book to future leaders, writing ‘‘our job is to be good so you can be great’’, and called on people to ‘‘dream big, and without limits’’.

Other authors in the storytime series include Davina Bell, Nicki Greenberg, Sher Rill Ng, Bernadette Green, Aunty Fay Muir, Jess McGeachin, Jane Godwin and Allison Lester.

Each live stream averages 200 views, with some getting up to 700, and several hundred more viewing the content afterwards.

The episodes are available to watch on demand at https://www.slv.vic.gov.au/stories/storytime

