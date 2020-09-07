News

Cobram man left “fuming” over parking ticket

By Morgan Dyer

A man claims he went to get change for a parking ticket and when he returned he had a fine.

A Cobram man has been left “fuming” after he received a parking ticket in Shepparton last month.

The man, named Terry, said he received the $83 fine when he parked his car in the Vaughan St metered car parking area near Shepparton’s Kmart.

“I realised I didn’t have any change for the meter, so I quickly ran into Coles to get some,” Terry said.

“I went and got a ticket straight away and when I returned five or so minutes later, I had a ticket.

“The parking inspector was nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Terry wrote to Greater Shepparton City Council to explain his situation and dispute the fine, but it was rejected.

A response to Terry from Greater Shepparton City Council coordinator parking compliance Kerri Piner read:

“I advise that the driver must pay the fee before leaving the vehicle,” said Ms Piner in the letter.

“Another payment option without using coins is Council's PayStay system.

“Although I appreciate that you went into Coles to get change, I am unable to withdraw the infringement notice on this occasion".

Terry said he was annoyed that he had no proof of the situation because when he returned to his car and saw the fine, he gave his paid timed ticket to another customer to use.

“This is actively pushing people away from spending money in Shepparton,” Terry said.

“I am done, I will no longer come to Shepparton to do my shopping.

“It’s not about the money, it’s the principle,” he said.

In a statement to the News, council said residents could take a number of steps if they received a parking infringement.

“If residents believe there is a valid reason for them not to pay a parking fine, they can ask for the fine to be withdrawn by writing to Council immediately, or, have the case heard by a court,” said a council spokesperson.

“All objections must be made in writing and there is a form available on Council’s website which can be downloaded, filled out and returned.

“The matter will be reviewed by the Council’s responsible officer and a reply in writing as to the outcome will be made within 14 days,” said the spokesperson.

