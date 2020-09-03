GV families set to benefit from generous donation

News
GV families set to benefit from generous donationBy Morgan Dyer
Vulnerable families across the region will be better supported thanks to a generous donation from Shepparton Marketplace.
To celebrate the Marketplace’s recent Thank You Project the shopping plaza donated $3000 to the Caroline Chisholm Society - GV Pregnancy and Family Support Services.
The public initiative invited shoppers to thank local volunteers, teachers, retail workers, doctors, nurses, carers and emergency services personnel who have made a difference in the community.
GV Pregnancy and Family Support Services lead practitioner Maree Chin welcomed the donation.
“This $3000 donation is a fabulous boost to the recent Winter Appeal that was conducted by the Greater Shepparton Foundation,” she said.
“We are so grateful as it means that we will be able to offer more material aid support to families in 2020”.
The foundation completely relies on donations and the generosity of volunteers to provide a wide range of free essential services to pregnant women and families.
The service was established in 1979 and conducted more than 600 welfare appointments last year.
The Thank You Project sign was made possible and donated by GV Signmakers.
