New centre for stroke survivors and their families

A vital community hub to help stroke survivors is set to open in Shepparton.

In light of National Stroke Week (August 31 to September 6), the Stroke Association of Victoria announced it would establish a support centre in the region.

The community-based service aims to help patients and their families adjust to their new life after a stroke.

Shepparton Stroke Support Centre co-ordinator Jessica Petreski said she looked forward to meeting locals and helping them get back on their feet.

“Once established, the centre will act as a vital community hub, a welcoming place creating opportunities of inclusion and growth towards a positive rehabilitation process after stroke,” Ms Petreski said.

“It will offer engaging and mindful programs, a network of social activities to be enjoyed, and simply a space where individuals experiencing similar circumstances can connect and help each other to heal and re-enter their lives.”

The support centre is expected to open after COVID-19 restrictions ease and will work in conjunction with the Shepparton District Stroke Peer Support Group, which meets once a month for members to share stories and experiences with other stroke survivors.

Shepparton stroke survivor and co-ordinator of the Shepparton District Stroke Peer Support Group Ted Smilie welcomed the new centre.

“We currently have around 10 members, and that includes our carers,” Mr Smilie said.

“Our service brings stroke survivors together for a chat and cuppa.

“We share our own experiences and stories, which helps ourselves and our carers.

“When I had my stroke back in 2011 I suddenly lost my job, my licence, my volunteering work and social network — you don’t really understand the impact if you haven’t gone through it yourself.

“But this new centre will be able to help us more than just talking.”

The Stroke Association of Victoria is a non-profit organisation that is able to operate thanks to money secured through grants, donations and fundraisers.

This year one of its biggest fundraisers, Will2Walk, has gone virtual amid COVID-19 and the association is calling on people to choose their own distance and complete their own personalised walking route in their area to raise vital funds to support stroke survivors.

For more information contact Shepparton Stroke Support Centre co-ordinator Jessica Petreski on 0448693298 or email [email protected]

