News

New program set to make vulnerable locals job-ready

By Morgan Dyer

Participants and co-ordinators of the GROW program. (Picture taken before masks were made mandatory.)

1 of 1

With the national unemployment rate at its highest point in two decades, a new local employment program has never been more important.

Funded by the Victorian Government and Committee for Greater Shepparton, the Growing Regional Opportunities for Work, GOTAFE Work Ready program provides comprehensive training and mentoring support to people looking to re-enter the workforce.

The pilot program concluded on Friday, with four vulnerable Shepparton residents successfully graduating.

GROW program manager Leanne Hulm said the course aimed to close the gaps for industry employers and local disadvantaged jobseekers.

“In developing the program, we engaged extensively with local industry and job active networks to identify what the basic skills and attributes were for someone to gain employment, and then built the program around these,” Ms Hulm said.

“This ensures that our local industry demand is being met with a steady pipeline of job-ready workers.

“This program helps people who may have been unemployed for quite some time — be they a school leaver, have a criminal background — who may find it difficult to navigate their way to find suitable employment,” she said.

The four-week program focused on the construction industry and covered everything from getting a White Card to handling power tools and the use of specialised machinery, such as tractors.

Each student was also paired with a mentor who will help guide them for the three months following the program.

Since completing the program, 20-year-old Amin Qazikhil has secured a three-year civil construction apprenticeship.

“I had been sitting at home looking for work since I finished school last year,” Mr Qazikhil said.

“The course taught me so much, and you get a taste of everything ... like farming, welding, building.

“I’m really glad I could take part in the program because the skills I learnt over the four weeks I am using already in my apprenticeship,” he said.

Mr Qazikhil said he would recommend the program to anyone.

“This is my second week of my apprenticeship with Jarvis Delahey Contractors and I have been working at the Shepparton Art Museum site,” Mr Qazikhil said.

“People who are offered this opportunity should get up early and get to class because it's only for four weeks and it could really help you in the long term.

“I know it helped me and my three other buddies (the other participants),” he said.

The pilot program will be reviewed later this month with more programs expected to be launched in the near future.

More local news

Shepparton retail stores at risk of closure

GV Water says goodbye to much-loved colleague

Latest articles

Sport

Wade to return as Blues’ A grade coach

Tongala has locked down its A-grade netball coach for next year, with Paige Wade again to take the helm. The Blues announced their decision late last week to reappoint Wade, who was given the role for the cancelled 2020 Murray Netball League season...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

AFL exports | Wines, Rockliff lead Port Adelaide to big win

Two standout performances from Echuca’s Ollie Wines and Benalla’s Tom Rockliff highlighted a big weekend of action for the region’s AFL exports. Wines and Rockliff were Port Adelaide’s best players in the Power’s dominant 11.7 (73) to 7.5 (47)...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Tat Chat - Tatura bowls

Tatura Bowls Club has a history commencing about 1904 and has produced a multitude of bowlers who have been great executants of the game. Tatura local Dennis Smith won three club championships at Hill Top in 1971, 1976 and 1980 and three at the...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton records 50th COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded one new case of COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
At Home

Shepparton cafes, pubs and restaurants return to takeaway

Up until August 6, The Peppermill Inn thrived as one of Shepparton’s venues benefitting from a healthy stream of customers coming through its doors. But due to stage three COVID-19 restrictions, like all other locales, it has been forced back...

Liam Nash