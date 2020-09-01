New program set to make vulnerable locals job-ready

With the national unemployment rate at its highest point in two decades, a new local employment program has never been more important.

Funded by the Victorian Government and Committee for Greater Shepparton, the Growing Regional Opportunities for Work, GOTAFE Work Ready program provides comprehensive training and mentoring support to people looking to re-enter the workforce.

The pilot program concluded on Friday, with four vulnerable Shepparton residents successfully graduating.

GROW program manager Leanne Hulm said the course aimed to close the gaps for industry employers and local disadvantaged jobseekers.

“In developing the program, we engaged extensively with local industry and job active networks to identify what the basic skills and attributes were for someone to gain employment, and then built the program around these,” Ms Hulm said.

“This ensures that our local industry demand is being met with a steady pipeline of job-ready workers.

“This program helps people who may have been unemployed for quite some time — be they a school leaver, have a criminal background — who may find it difficult to navigate their way to find suitable employment,” she said.

The four-week program focused on the construction industry and covered everything from getting a White Card to handling power tools and the use of specialised machinery, such as tractors.

Each student was also paired with a mentor who will help guide them for the three months following the program.

Since completing the program, 20-year-old Amin Qazikhil has secured a three-year civil construction apprenticeship.

“I had been sitting at home looking for work since I finished school last year,” Mr Qazikhil said.

“The course taught me so much, and you get a taste of everything ... like farming, welding, building.

“I’m really glad I could take part in the program because the skills I learnt over the four weeks I am using already in my apprenticeship,” he said.

Mr Qazikhil said he would recommend the program to anyone.

“This is my second week of my apprenticeship with Jarvis Delahey Contractors and I have been working at the Shepparton Art Museum site,” Mr Qazikhil said.

“People who are offered this opportunity should get up early and get to class because it's only for four weeks and it could really help you in the long term.

“I know it helped me and my three other buddies (the other participants),” he said.

The pilot program will be reviewed later this month with more programs expected to be launched in the near future.

