GV Water says goodbye to much-loved colleague

By Morgan Dyer

Long serving GV Water employee Peter Quinn retired on Monday.

Goulburn Valley Water said goodbye to one of its longest-standing colleagues this week.

After spending 24 years with the company, including 12 years in the top job as managing director, Peter Quinn retired on Monday.

Mr Quinn's career in the water industry has spanned 40 years with his first appointment in 1980 with the State Rivers and Water Commission.

GV Water board chairman Mark Stone thanked Mr Quinn for his dedication to the company and said his leadership had put GV Water in a strong position, setting the
foundations for a new era, with a focus on enhancing value to customers and supporting healthy and prosperous regional communities.

“I would like to sincerely thank Peter for the service he has devoted to the water industry,” Mr Stone said.

“The 2016 Barry E Leach Prestige Award, one of the industry’s highest accolade, is
testimony to that exceptional service.

“His leadership has also brought accolades to GV Water as the first water authority awarded a PREMO rating for their 2018-23 Price Submission.

“This rating recognised Peter’s ongoing commitment to customers and his skills in organisational change.”

Mr Quinn is also recognised in the Greater Shepparton community for his work as a Goulburn Ovens Institute of TAFE committee member, Goulburn Valley CEOs Leadership Group contributor and a driving force in the development of the new Shepparton Art Museum.

Mr Stone welcomed Stephen Capewell as the new managing director of GV Water.

“Steve has a fantastic opportunity to lead the next phase of growth for GVW, in particular harnessing the digital opportunities in water management, and leading and adapting to the challenges of a changing climate,” Mr Stone said.

