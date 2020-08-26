Let the Legacy live on

For the past 70 years Shepparton Legacy volunteers have walked local streets with a smile and a tin to raise vital funds for families affected by the sometimes crippling effects of defence force service.

But this Legacy Week (August 30 to September 5) there will be no familiar face to greet you at the town street stall or a Legacy box sitting on the local shop counter, as COVID-19 has put a hold on the majority of fundraising.

Shepparton Legacy president Bob Mathieson is, however, encouraging residents to pop into Shepparton’s Legacy House next week or jump online to make a donation or buy a piece of Legacy merchandise.

“We can’t have the stalls, boxes or street sales this year because our volunteers are of a vulnerable age and it would be just too risky handling money and having contact with so many people,” Mr Mathieson said.

“I know a lot of people will be out looking for our stalls and boxes because they want to support us, but we are sorry, we just can't do it.

“But we have set up contact points you can donate to or come to.”

The money raised from donations and merchandise will go directly towards helping local widows and children whose loved ones sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of our freedom.

Mr Mathieson said there were more than 365 widows and dependants across Shepparton, Kyabram and Seymour whom the charity assisted.

“From helping them pay their bills, to sending them a gift on their birthday and helping them with maintaining their house, Legacy is there to assist,” Mr Mathieson said.

“Many of them are very aged and want to stay in their homes for as long as they can, so us volunteers go and visit them and also help guide them with things they may be able to access that they might not know about.”

Legacy relies solely on the hard work of its volunteers, with many, like Mr Mathieson, concerned about the effects of the coronavirus on the charity.

“The Legacy House is the widows’ house — it was built for them,” Mr Mathieson said.

“But for this house to stay like this and for all what we do for widows, we are running at a loss.

“This is the toughest year we have had by far.

“There are a number of grants out there for veterans but not for the widows.”

Mr Mathieson said he understood it was a difficult time for many people, but urged locals to spare what they could to help the families who were left behind.

“These people couldn’t be fathers, they couldn’t be husbands,” Mr Mathieson said.

“They didn’t come home, many of them died horrible deaths.”

People wanting to make a donation or buy 2020 Legacy merchandise can visit Legacy House at 20 Edward St, Shepparton or visit www.legacy.com.au

Donations can also be sent to Shepparton Legacy Club Inc, P.O. Box 783, Shepparton, 3632.

