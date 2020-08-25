Murchison joins senior pen pal program

Seniors across the region are being encouraged to put pen to paper to keep connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senior Pen Pal Club is a new initiative run by Australia Post which aims to foster connections with senior organisations and assist older Australians to find a new friend to write to.

Murchison’s Neighbourhood House has already signed up for the program and house coordinator Jenny Lister said nothing could replace the thrill of writing a letter.

“I saw the initiative and jumped on board straight away,” Ms Lister said.

“I personally have fond memories of having a pen pal as a child which I was lucky enough to visit and meet up with,” Ms Lister said.

“It’s lovely to receive letters and news from others and I think it’s particularly relevant given the recent COVID-19 restrictions having limited meaningful face-to-face connections.

“It will also be a great way for our seniors to get to know other people and news of another place,” she said.

To get involved in the initiative a representative from a seniors’ organisation needs to register their facility, club or estate online.

They will then be paired with a corresponding organisation and given tips on how to get started, along with letter templates and guides for inspiration.

Australia Post chief marketing officer Amber Collins said having a pen pal offered a unique opportunity for older Australians to form meaningful connections with others.

“Given the events of 2020 so far, maintaining and establishing connections with others has never been more important,” Ms Collins said.

“Through the Australia Post Senior Pen Pal Club, we want to offer as many senior Australians as possible the chance to connect with other like-minded people in the community.

“In recent months, we have seen just how important the post office is for people, particularly the vulnerable in our community including the elderly.

“It is a true community hub for so many, and through the Senior Pen Pal (Club) we hope to be able to strengthen those connections even further,” she said.

For more information or to register for the program visit auspost.com.au/senior-penpal-club

More local news

Veronica Jamison is new CEO at Shepparton Villages

Campaign to save injured wildlife

###