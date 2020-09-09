New playground to be built at aged care home

A place for the young and the young at heart to play will soon exist, thanks to Shepparton South Rotary Club.

In partnership with Shepparton Villages, a number of Greater Shepparton businesses, Greater Shepparton Secondary College and the wider Greater Shepparton community, a multigenerational playground and outdoor area will be built at Shepparton Villages’ Tarcoola Village.

The green area will be home to a barbecue and picnic area, and play equipment such as ropes, wooden tunnels, large rocks, wooden tunnels, a maze made from plants, a sandpit, sensory path, natural water areas and fitness equipment.

Shepparton South Rotary Club past president and project co-ordinator David Earle said the project would benefit not only residents at Shepparton Villages but the wider Greater Shepparton community.

“This project is consistent with our club's mission to make people of all generations come together,” Mr Earle said.

“We heard that around 40% of people living in aged care aren’t visited regularly or at all.

“Aged care homes aren’t the best places for kids, there’s not a great deal for them to do, so that limits who visits and the amount of time they spend with their elderly loved ones.

“So, this playground will give people of all ages, whether that be children, teenagers, adults and seniors, the opportunity to come together and spend time and play together in an appropriate setting.”

With more than 300 people living at Tarcoola Village, hundreds of families and the wider Greater Shepparton community are expected to use the naturally landscaped playground.

“Shepparton’s Spiire Property and Infrastructure Consultants have already put up their hand to help us design the area,” Mr Earle said.

“Not only is it cost effective, as we don’t have a blank cheque book, but making a playground out of natural objects is what research shows people prefer.

“And many of the resources we will use to make this playground are environmentally friendly, as many are upcycled.

“We want this playground to have something for everyone.”

The club is drafting plans for the outdoor area, with construction expected to begin in November.

Shepparton Villages community engagement manger Jo Breen said the idea was sparked after the organisation received a generous private donation to build an outdoor area.

“So many elderly people love interaction with young children, but unfortunately aged care homes are not always that exciting for young people and so more often than not, visits are short, or people don’t tend to bring young people in to see grandparents as often,” Ms Breen said.

“Having somewhere where both the elderly and the young can interact is vitally important for inter-generational socialisation.

“We are fortunate to have had a private donation offered for an outdoor area that sparked the idea for an outdoor barbecue and seating area, and the idea to incorporate a playground grew from there.

“David Earle and the Rotarians have since come on board and are tremendous supporters, and their enthusiasm for this project is greatly appreciated, as it extends the long-held relationship between Rotary and Shepparton Villages, which is just a really nice continuation of that."

The Shepparton South Rotary Club is calling on people who would like to donate materials, time, or money to the project to contact David Earle on 0408 570 870.

