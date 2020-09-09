News

Council creates care packages for seniors

By Morgan Dyer

Greater Shepparton City Council is aiming to boost the spirits of the region's seniors community.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton City Council is doing its part to keep elderly residents feel connected during stage three lockdown.

The council is working with local aged care providers to supply care packages to senior residents within Greater Shepparton.

The packages are designed to lift the spirits of seniors and will include word puzzles, recipes, wellness cards, positive affirmations, craft and DIY patterns, mindful colourings and small games.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said council understood the importance of keeping seniors’ minds busy.

“While we continue to do the right thing and abide by the relevant COVID-19 restrictions, it is normal for some of us to be feeling isolated, as we are lacking social interaction we would usually have,” Cr Abdullah said.

Care packages will also be dropped off to general stores and post offices in the municipality’s small towns.

Residents can also download the resources supplied in the care packages for themselves or a loved one, on the Get Mooving website: http://getmoovingshepparton.com.au/

More local news

Local schools to be made bushfire ready

Cobram man left “fuming” over parking ticket

Latest articles

Sport

Football news | GVFUA, O’Dwyer, Picola United

Two of Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association’s finest are heading to the top-end to take their whistleblowing to the next level. Sam Wood and Connor Hawes will be making the trip to Darwin for the 2020-21 Northern Territory Football League...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cohuna’s Treacy invited to AFL Draft Combine

Cohuna’s Josh Treacy’s dream of playing AFL football is now a step closer. The teenager is one of 94 players who have been invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine to be held later this year. This year’s event will look different to those...

Brayden May
Video

A celebration of the life of David Fox

A celebration of the life of David Fox

Glenn James

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer