Council creates care packages for seniors

Council creates care packages for seniorsBy Morgan Dyer
Greater Shepparton City Council is doing its part to keep elderly residents feel connected during stage three lockdown.
The council is working with local aged care providers to supply care packages to senior residents within Greater Shepparton.
The packages are designed to lift the spirits of seniors and will include word puzzles, recipes, wellness cards, positive affirmations, craft and DIY patterns, mindful colourings and small games.
City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said council understood the importance of keeping seniors’ minds busy.
“While we continue to do the right thing and abide by the relevant COVID-19 restrictions, it is normal for some of us to be feeling isolated, as we are lacking social interaction we would usually have,” Cr Abdullah said.
Care packages will also be dropped off to general stores and post offices in the municipality’s small towns.
Residents can also download the resources supplied in the care packages for themselves or a loved one, on the Get Mooving website: http://getmoovingshepparton.com.au/
