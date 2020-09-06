Local schools to be made bushfire ready

5370537724001

Five Greater Shepparton schools will be better prepared for the upcoming bushfire season thanks to the Victorian Government.

Currawa Primary School, Shepparton's Guthrie Street Primary School, Guthrie Street Primary School’s Deaf Facility, Mooroopna North Primary School, and Toolamba Primary School will share in more than $100,000 in funding from the state government's Bushfire Preparedness (Vegetation) Program.