News

Local schools to be made bushfire ready

By Morgan Dyer

Schools across the region have received funding to ensure they are prepared for the upcoming bushfire season.

1 of 1

Five Greater Shepparton schools will be better prepared for the upcoming bushfire season thanks to the Victorian Government.

Currawa Primary School, Shepparton's Guthrie Street Primary School, Guthrie Street Primary School’s Deaf Facility, Mooroopna North Primary School, and Toolamba Primary School will share in more than $100,000 in funding from the state government's Bushfire Preparedness (Vegetation) Program.

The money will be used to clear vegetation and undertake other essential maintenance ahead of the upcoming bushfire season.

Guthrie Street Primary School principal Brendan Bicknell has welcomed the funding.

“We were identified on the Bushfire At-Risk Register this year, so this funding will help ensure our school is as ready as possible for the worst-case scenario,” Mr Bicknell said.

“We want our students and staff to be learning and working in a safe environment and this money will be used for things such as cleaning the school's gutters and to keep the vegetation maintained,” he said.

Member for Norther Victoria Mark Gepp said the funding ensured every student could learn in the best possible environment.

“These projects will create jobs, boost local businesses and create safer schools for kids across the state,” Mr Gepp said.

“Our record investment in school infrastructure is delivering high-quality classrooms for our hard-working principals, teachers and students.”

More local news

Small towns to benefit from combined $1 million in federal funding

Cobram man left “fuming” over parking ticket

Latest articles

World

Search for missing ship off Japan resumes

The search for livestock ship Gulf Livestock 1 and its 40 missing crew members off Japan’s southern islands has resumed off Japan.

AAP Newswire
World

Australian banks in NZ PM Ardern’s sights

New Zealand’s popular Prime Minister is enjoying a bright reception from Kiwis on the election campaign trail, promising lower credit card fees.

AAP Newswire
World

Saudi Arabia jails 8 over Khashoggi murder

Eight unnamed people have been jailed in Saudi Arabia for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer