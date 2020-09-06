Local schools to be made bushfire ready

News
Local schools to be made bushfire readyBy Morgan Dyer
Five Greater Shepparton schools will be better prepared for the upcoming bushfire season thanks to the Victorian Government.
Currawa Primary School, Shepparton's Guthrie Street Primary School, Guthrie Street Primary School’s Deaf Facility, Mooroopna North Primary School, and Toolamba Primary School will share in more than $100,000 in funding from the state government's Bushfire Preparedness (Vegetation) Program.
The money will be used to clear vegetation and undertake other essential maintenance ahead of the upcoming bushfire season.
Guthrie Street Primary School principal Brendan Bicknell has welcomed the funding.
“We were identified on the Bushfire At-Risk Register this year, so this funding will help ensure our school is as ready as possible for the worst-case scenario,” Mr Bicknell said.
“We want our students and staff to be learning and working in a safe environment and this money will be used for things such as cleaning the school's gutters and to keep the vegetation maintained,” he said.
Member for Norther Victoria Mark Gepp said the funding ensured every student could learn in the best possible environment.
“These projects will create jobs, boost local businesses and create safer schools for kids across the state,” Mr Gepp said.
“Our record investment in school infrastructure is delivering high-quality classrooms for our hard-working principals, teachers and students.”
