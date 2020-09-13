Applications open for Goulburn Regional Partnership committee

Emerging leaders of all backgrounds and ages across Greater Shepparton wanting to make a difference in the region are being encouraged to apply for a seat on the Goulburn Regional Partnership committee.

With the first four-year term about to come to an end, applications are now open to fill roles within the Goulburn Regional Partnership committee.

The Victorian Government established the nine Regional Partnerships across the state in 2016 after recognising local communities were best placed to understand their region’s challenges and opportunities.

Outgoing Goulburn Chair David McKenzie said the role of the partnerships was to ensure communities had a greater say about what matters to them and have their voices heard by the government.

“It has been an incredibly rewarding four years as chair of the Goulburn Regional Partnership and over this time we have helped drive real change across Goulburn and have got this region on the radar of key decision makers,” Mr McKenzie said.

“I encourage locals from all ages and from across the diverse community and business sectors to put their hand up for a position.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community, to help shape the future of this great region, build effective networks on behalf of your community, and on a personal level, build leadership skills,” he said.

The new group of members will be guided by the region’s Outcomes Roadmap – a living document that summarises the outcomes each partnership is striving to achieve.

All nine partnerships recently held a Regional Roundtable with community, business and government leaders to explore local impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and to help support the Victorian Government as it plans for recovery.

Over the past four years, the government has invested in a range of initiatives championed by the partnership, including support to revitalise the Seymour township, upgrades to the Shepparton rail line and the Shepparton Lighthouse Project, to name just a few.

The term of appointment for new members will run until December 31, 2024.



Applications close on Thursday, October 1. For more information or to apply, visit www.rdv.vic.gov.au/regional-partnerships

