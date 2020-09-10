News

New-look FoodWorks opens in booming Tatura

By Morgan Dyer

Ready to serve: FoodWorks employee Nick Messina stocking the large range of seasonal produce.

1 of 1

The shelves are stocked, the staff are smiling, and the doors are back open at Tatura FoodWorks.

The newly refurbished supermarket reopened on Wednesday September 9, with more than 1000 people flooding through the doors on the first day.

Store manager Craig Bramley said it had been a busy few days but was delighted with the positive feedback and compliments from customers.

“There has only been one supermarket in the town for 12 months, so the store opening means it will create competition,” Mr Bramley said.

“It also means more people will shop in Tatura.

“We are very excited to be open,” he said.

The new-look store was reopened by the Reddrop Group, after the previous owners closed the store in July 2019.

The store is in safe hands as the Reddrop Group own 16 IGAs and FoodWorks supermarkets across Victoria and New South Wales.

Mr Bramley said the store was refurbished using 99 per cent of local trades and had also employed 40 local staff.

“Most of our staff are locals or they are staff that were working in Shepparton but lived in Tatura, so they have come back to work in their own community,” Mr Bramley said.

“We have also hired a number of school children, so all of our juniors are from Tatura.

“All our staff are very friendly and are more than willing to help customers find what they need in amongst our huge range,” he said.

From a juice machine to a delicatessen, extensive range of seasonal produce and large range of beer and wine, the supermarket will be a one-stop shop for customers.

Mr Bramley said the store would also receive a supply of freshly sourced seafood every Wednesday.

“We will try to stock as much local produce as possible and if we get any requests, we will certainly try to follow it up and get anything in we may be missing,” Mr Bramley said.

“People are ecstatic when they walk through the doors because it’s a really modern fresh look which makes it a nice, clean atmosphere to shop and work in,” he said.

The store is open from 7 am to 8 pm, seven days a week.

Want to find out more about what’s happening in Tatura?

Pick up next Friday's edition of The News as we feature all the sights and sounds of Tatura in the latest edition of our Tatura’s Booming feature insert.

More local news

Briggs takes part in virtual storytime

Small towns to benefit from combined $1 million in federal funding

Latest articles

News

Cocktails for Maculata Place residents

Residents at Shepparton Villages’ Maculata Place enjoyed an impromptu cocktail party on Tuesday afternoon in the sunshine, marking the first time they were able to leave their rooms since lockdown on August 6

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton twins Brittany and Hayley Barnard both live with anorexia

There is always a certain perception about twins — identical or not; a sense they have some unseen but extraordinary bond so they share the same emotions, same wants and needs as well as the same genetics. Brittany and Hayley Barnard...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton family to contest infringement son received for driving laps around town

A Shepparton family has said they will dispute a $1652 infringement their son received last week while driving laps around town. Dennis Newby’s son Reece received the fine at 10.50 pm on September 4 after he was pulled over by police...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer