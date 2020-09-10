New-look FoodWorks opens in booming Tatura

The shelves are stocked, the staff are smiling, and the doors are back open at Tatura FoodWorks.

The newly refurbished supermarket reopened on Wednesday September 9, with more than 1000 people flooding through the doors on the first day.

Store manager Craig Bramley said it had been a busy few days but was delighted with the positive feedback and compliments from customers.

“There has only been one supermarket in the town for 12 months, so the store opening means it will create competition,” Mr Bramley said.

“It also means more people will shop in Tatura.

“We are very excited to be open,” he said.

The new-look store was reopened by the Reddrop Group, after the previous owners closed the store in July 2019.

The store is in safe hands as the Reddrop Group own 16 IGAs and FoodWorks supermarkets across Victoria and New South Wales.

Mr Bramley said the store was refurbished using 99 per cent of local trades and had also employed 40 local staff.

“Most of our staff are locals or they are staff that were working in Shepparton but lived in Tatura, so they have come back to work in their own community,” Mr Bramley said.

“We have also hired a number of school children, so all of our juniors are from Tatura.

“All our staff are very friendly and are more than willing to help customers find what they need in amongst our huge range,” he said.

From a juice machine to a delicatessen, extensive range of seasonal produce and large range of beer and wine, the supermarket will be a one-stop shop for customers.

Mr Bramley said the store would also receive a supply of freshly sourced seafood every Wednesday.

“We will try to stock as much local produce as possible and if we get any requests, we will certainly try to follow it up and get anything in we may be missing,” Mr Bramley said.

“People are ecstatic when they walk through the doors because it’s a really modern fresh look which makes it a nice, clean atmosphere to shop and work in,” he said.

The store is open from 7 am to 8 pm, seven days a week.

Want to find out more about what’s happening in Tatura?

Pick up next Friday's edition of The News as we feature all the sights and sounds of Tatura in the latest edition of our Tatura’s Booming feature insert.

