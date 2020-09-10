News

New Shepparton business signs look finger lickin’ good

By Morgan Dyer

The restaurant is located in north Shepparton.

Some mouth-watering signs were installed in north Shepparton this week.

The finger lickin’ good signs were made and installed by Goulburn Valley Signmakers ahead of the new Shepparton Kentucky Fried Chicken store opening next week.

The store is owned by the Retzos Group and will be the third KFC to operate in Shepparton.

Retzos Group owner Chris Retzos said the new store was expected to create around 60 new jobs.

“The north-end location has always been on our radar, the hub is a real growth area with expanding residential estates and plans for the supermarket redevelopments,” Mr Retzos said.

“There has been positive feedback from residents who call that part of Shepparton home, and the investment was testament to the city’s continued growth pathway.

“We build restaurants in Melbourne and we love that, but to develop and build restaurants in your hometown, and create employment opportunities for locals – well that’s the icing on the cake,” he said.

GV Signmakers co-director Claudio Borzillo thanked the organisation for sourcing local trades.

“We have been working with Chris and the Retzos Group for around 14 years,” Mr Borzillo said.

“The signs are made from steel, acrylic, aluminium and waterproof LED.

“Choosing locals helps everyone out – from businesses to families,” he said.

The store is scheduled to open Thursday, September 17.

