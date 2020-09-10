News

Smoother roads for Greater Shepparton drivers

By Morgan Dyer

Many roads across northern Victoria have received an upgrade. Photo: Cath Grey

1 of 1

The Victorian Government has upgraded hundreds of kilometres of roads across northern Victoria.

The road maintenance blitz has seen more than 400 km of local road strengthened and smoothed as part of the government's $653.5 million investment to rebuild and resurface roads across the state.

As part of the cash splash, Goulburn Valley Hwy between Shepparton and Wahring received a $1.6 million upgrade while more than $2 million was pumped into upgrading Echuca-Kyabram Rd.

Other roads which received a revamp as part of the blitz included Tongala Rd, Midland Hwy, Echuca-Mooroopna Rd near Undera and Dookie-Nalinga Rd.

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp said the government was investing in roads to ensure locals and tourists could move around the state safely.

“We’ve completed a huge amount of work during this massive road maintenance blitz, with more 1500 jobs supported right across the state,” he said.

The program also saw maintenance crews fill more than 230,000 potholes, repair or replace 41,000 signs and mow more than 53,500 km of roadside verges statewide.

Vital investment for Victoria’s road network will continue, with preparations under way for the next job-supporting maintenance blitz, set to begin when the weather warms up.

More local news

Briggs takes part in virtual storytime

New playground to be built at aged care home

Latest articles

National

NSW murderer’s parole hearing delayed

Triple-murderer Reginald Arthurell’s NSW parole hearing has been pushed back until October when he is expected to be released after serving 23 years in jail.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld woman to miss out on father’s funeral

A young woman will be let out of quarantine in Queensland to view her father’s body but not attend his funeral, despite a personal plea from the prime minister.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW Nat MPs jump ship over koala policy

Rebel NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro says his MPs won’t be voting on coalition government bills as they fight over changes to the koala protection policy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer