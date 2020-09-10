Smoother roads for Greater Shepparton drivers

The Victorian Government has upgraded hundreds of kilometres of roads across northern Victoria.

The road maintenance blitz has seen more than 400 km of local road strengthened and smoothed as part of the government's $653.5 million investment to rebuild and resurface roads across the state.

As part of the cash splash, Goulburn Valley Hwy between Shepparton and Wahring received a $1.6 million upgrade while more than $2 million was pumped into upgrading Echuca-Kyabram Rd.

Other roads which received a revamp as part of the blitz included Tongala Rd, Midland Hwy, Echuca-Mooroopna Rd near Undera and Dookie-Nalinga Rd.

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp said the government was investing in roads to ensure locals and tourists could move around the state safely.

“We’ve completed a huge amount of work during this massive road maintenance blitz, with more 1500 jobs supported right across the state,” he said.

The program also saw maintenance crews fill more than 230,000 potholes, repair or replace 41,000 signs and mow more than 53,500 km of roadside verges statewide.

Vital investment for Victoria’s road network will continue, with preparations under way for the next job-supporting maintenance blitz, set to begin when the weather warms up.

