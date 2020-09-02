Local women urged to book health checks as COVID-19 causes GP appointment slump

5370537724001

Greater Shepparton women are being urged to book health checks, as recent data reveals a drop in females attending GP appointments during COVID-19.

From March to June, female face-to-face GP attendances decreased nearly 24 per cent compared with the same period last year, Medicare Benefits Schedule data has showed.

While a number of telehealth items have been created at this time, the combination of these services and face-to-face equivalents still adds up to a reduction of four per cent from last year.

Shepparton Women's Health Centre GP Dr Cristina Tolentino said the clinic had seen a 10 per cent drop in routine check-ups and women's health appointments during the pandemic.