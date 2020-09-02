Local women urged to book health checks as COVID-19 causes GP appointment slump

News
Local women urged to book health checks as COVID-19 causes GP appointment slumpBy Charmayne Allison
Greater Shepparton women are being urged to book health checks, as recent data reveals a drop in females attending GP appointments during COVID-19.
From March to June, female face-to-face GP attendances decreased nearly 24 per cent compared with the same period last year, Medicare Benefits Schedule data has showed.
While a number of telehealth items have been created at this time, the combination of these services and face-to-face equivalents still adds up to a reduction of four per cent from last year.
Shepparton Women's Health Centre GP Dr Cristina Tolentino said the clinic had seen a 10 per cent drop in routine check-ups and women's health appointments during the pandemic.
“This is concerning, because looking after our health is still very important whether there is a pandemic or not,” she said.
“If we miss important aspects of our health check, it may lead to chronic disease later on.
“It could also result in an inability to address the problem earlier than we would have if the patient did not delay their appointment to see their doctor.”
Dr Tolentino said regular CSTs (formerly pap smears), breast checks and cardiovascular health checks were particularly crucial in early intervention.
However, she suspected women were being kept from these important check-ups by fears they — or their families — could contract COVID-19 in GP waiting rooms.
“Some also believe that these check-ups can wait,” Dr Tolentino said.
“But we don’t really know exactly how long this pandemic will last, so having checks now when they are normally due, should continue.”
The women's health centre is currently offering phone appointments for patients who need their scripts, such as their pill, or hormone replacement therapy.
“We can also do video appointments if the patient wants to show us something but cannot attend the clinic, such as a swollen eyelid or skin lesion,” Dr Tolentino said.
The clinic is also seeing patients face-to-face, especially if they need a mental health assessment, to be examined or a procedure needs to be completed.
Patients wait safely in their cars until their appointment begins, and are asked COVID-19 screening questions before entering the clinic.
All beds, pillows, chairs and high-touch surfaces are cleaned between appointments.
All staff are required to wear masks, and doctors and nurses are required to wear masks and a face shield, to ensure the safety of all patients.
