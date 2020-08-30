No increase in Victorian suicides under COVID-19, but Shepp psychologists warn it’s still early days

New data released by the Coroners Court of Victoria reveals there has been no increase in suicide numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Shepparton psychologists warn it's still early days.

The report, which presents an analysis of all Victorian suicides from January 1, 2016 to August 26, 2020, shows there have been 466 suicides this year, compared to 468 suicides at this time last year.



However, Pure Empowerment clinical director Rachael Willis said it was still too early to tell, as there could be a delayed effect on such figures.

“When stressors reach beyond six months — shifting from acute to chronic — more people are impacted upon,” she said.

“Financial stressors and relationship breakdowns are also known to impact on suicide rates, and both of these areas are being challenged by the pandemic.”

Ms Willis said it was crucial locals kept a close eye on the mental health of those around them at this time.

“Often the impact of a stressor isn’t felt or is delayed until months after the event,” she said.

“If you look at situations with PTSD, there can be a delayed impact.

“The term `shell shock’ was used to describe PTSD many years ago and the saying ‘soldiers often don’t get sick until they return from war'.

“When you are in there fighting or trying to cope with COVID-19, it’s all systems go and once it’s over, that’s where people's resistance has been challenge often to a point of exhaustion.

“That’s when risk of chronic mental health-related issues and suicide risk can increase.”

Asking people how they are — and taking time to properly listen to their answers — were key ways to offer support, according to Ms Willis.

“If they say ‘yes’ but it appears they are struggling, suggest they link in with a GP, call COVID-19 support by Beyond Blue and encourage them to keep a routine,” she said.

“They can also engage in stress management and relaxation practices daily. There are many free apps such as Smiling Mind and Headspace to offset the stressors and put more in their coping bucket.”

