Unintentional overdose deaths on the rise in Shepparton

Unintentional overdose deaths are on the rise in Shepparton, according to data released by the Penington Institute.

The data, published Monday to coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day, revealed 25 residents died from unintentional overdoses in the five years between 2014 and 2018.

This is nine more than the preceding five years - a 56 per cent increase.

“The data is clear: the overdose situation in Shepparton is getting worse,” Penington Institute chief executive John Ryan said.

“In the five years between 2014 and 2018, there were 25 unintentional overdose deaths in Shepparton.

“That’s an unacceptably high number – and it’s 25 too many.

“People are suffering and dying unnecessarily, and all levels of government and society need to do more to keep them safe.”

The majority of deaths from opioids do not involve illegal drugs, but perfectly legal pharmaceutical drugs you can get from the doctor.

Goulburn Valley Alcohol and Drug Service (GVADS) addiction medicine specialist Professor Edward Ogden said there had been a "huge" increase in the use of strong pain killers in Australia in the past 30 years.

“This has been associated with an increase in dependence on opioids and increase in harms including accidental and deliberate overdose,” Prof Ogden said.

“Not only are more painkillers being prescribed, but they are stronger and often have long duration of action.”

Prof Ogden said there had been a disproportionate increase in prescription in rural areas, with many painkillers prescribed for non-cancer pain.

There were also increasing numbers of people seeking assistance with prescribed opioid dependence.

“Long-acting injectable buprenorphine provides a once-a-month alternative for opioid dependence,” he said.

The rate of unintentional overdose deaths has been higher in regional Victoria than Greater Melbourne every year since 2008.

In 2018 alone, 105 regional Victorian residents died, compared to 250 Greater Melbourne residents.

The number of Australians dying of unintentional overdoses has increased by 38 per cent in just a decade.

The Penington Institute has labelled it the "most urgent and underreported" story in Australia, with statistics indicating it is only set to worsen.

Prof Ogden said Victoria had introduced SafeScript, which monitors the prescription of strong pain killers and sedative medications in real time.

This provides doctors and pharmacists with an important tool to assist patients and avoid over-prescribing or dangerous drug combinations.

He said GVADS was also available to advise doctors, pharmacists and patients.

This includes the service running a Long Acting Injectable Buprenorphine clinic on Thursday afternoons.

GVADS can be reached at 1800 222 582.

Doctors can call the Victorian Drug and Alcohol Clinical Advisory Service (DACAS) to speak to a consultant.

For confidential alcohol and drug counselling and referral, phone DirectLine on 1800 888 236.

