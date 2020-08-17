Masks can be a struggle for trauma survivors. Here are some breathing exercises to help.

"This can also impact people with medical-related issues such as asthma, or people with body trauma.”

"For some people, wearing something over their mouths can evoke feelings of panic and suffocation.

"It may trigger a reminder or memory from the past where people were trapped or had issues breathing,” she said.

Pure Empowerment clinical director Rachael Willis said face coverings could also impact on people's ability to breathe slowly and deeply, in turn heightening anxiety.

A Shepparton psychologist is encouraging local trauma survivors to practise breathing exercises, as face masks present a major trigger for many.

Ms Willis said while wearing masks in public was a statewide requirement, there was a lack of education for people with anxiety around how to wear masks.

She encouraged people to start with "graded exposure".

“So that means to get used to wearing a mask and practising breathing at home, before you wear it out,” she said.

“You may want to start with another face covering that is less restrictive, such as a scarf.

“Hold it up to your face so it’s in front of your face but not right on it.

“And just get used to breathing in and out with that sort of space so it’s a little bit restrictive.”

From there, Ms Willis recommends ‘box breathing’ — a technique used to heighten performance and concentration, while also being a powerful stress reliever.

“So we’re breathing in four seconds, hold for four seconds, out for four seconds, hold for four seconds,” she said.

“Breathe down to your belly, because when you have something on your face, you might be shallow breathing.

“And when you’re breathing, it’s important to focus on breathing in and out, not up and down.”

Ms Willis encourages people to box breathe in that restricted space for a few minutes before putting a mask fully on and continuing the technique.

“It's important to practise this slow breathing, and not just pop the mask on and assume you'll be fine,” she said.

“A lot of people do find they can panic with it.

“If someone is struggling with wearing a mask, it's important not to judge and to be open-minded.

“Support people to feel safe breathing into a mask at home first, and reaffirm their safety.”

