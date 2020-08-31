Rise in anxiety prompts calls for Shepparton parents to check in with children

A surge in the number of young people struggling with anxiety amid the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted calls for Greater Shepparton parents to check in with their children and lead by example.

Recent data from the Department of Health and Human Services, seen by the ABC, shows Victoria has recorded a 33 per cent rise in children presenting to hospital with self-harm injuries over six weeks, compared to a year earlier.

Shepparton psychologist Kristy Nihill, who specialises in child testing and assessment, said there had been a “significant” increase in the number of inquiries from parents and guardians to her private practice recently.

“There has also been a rise in the number of referrals from GPs, especially in the past six weeks,” she said.

Ms Nihill said children aged between 8 and 10, as well as VCE students, were the two main age brackets visiting her clinic.

“I've also noticed an increase in the severity of the symptoms, which is consistent with the data from DHHS around the number of children presenting with self-harm injuries,” she said.

But this isn’t restricted to Ms Nihill’s practice – the psychologist said other mental health clinicians across town were reporting similar surges in inquiries.

Parents and guardians were also booking in children more frequently, with less cancellations and failures to appear (FTAs).

“It’s really hard to keep up, my team is becoming quite overwhelmed,” Ms Nihill said.

“Demand is outstripping supply.”

Forced changes to children’s environments and prevalent narratives around sickness and death were all impacting children’s mental health, according to Ms Nihill.

“Most children in the younger age bracket are struggling with remote learning,” she said.

“They've suddenly gone from a really broad variety of environments where they can learn and express themselves, to a very narrow selection.

“Now they're at home, it's very limited, so it's hard for them to be able to communicate how they're thinking and feeling.”

Meanwhile pressures around performance are weighing heavily on children in senior year levels.

“They’re feeling a lot of anxiety around their SACs, scores, coursework and exams,” Ms Nihill said.

“Plus there’s a lot of disappointment around missing significant events such as 18th birthday parties, graduations and schoolies.”

Children with ADHD or those with autism spectrum disorder were also battling worry and concern, as they struggled to communicate at this time.

“They can have barriers with language, so it's difficult for them to understand what people are saying and for them to communicate what they're thinking and feeling,” she said.

Ms Nihill said it was crucial parents looked after their own mental health at this stressful time, as that could impact on their children.

“It's important parents keep their own anxiety in check and lead by example, as that can help settle their kids,” she said.

“Parents can be anxious about jobs and finances at this time, and this can flow on to worries about remote learning and getting their kids to complete classwork.

“But how that's negotiated in the house can be really triggering for kids.

“This can lead to a child being non-compliant, then their behaviour can escalate and often result in a stand-off.

“So how parents communicate with their children at this time is key.”

While families can no longer keep an eye out for usual clues a child’s mental health might be suffering – such as their behaviour when they prepare for school – Ms Nihill said there were other signs.

“Keep an eye on sleep – are they struggling to settle at night, is their sleep interrupted or are they waking early?

“Atypical appetite can also be a clue, so eating more or less than usual. Plus any other breaks in routine.”

The best way to support a child at this time is simply to validate their feelings, according to Ms Nihill.

“Don’t tell them things are going to be okay, because that could potentially backfire,” she said.

“Focus on the facts, rather than the what-ifs. And give children accurate information - don't get caught up in rumours.

“Finally, remember that anxiety comes and goes. So while a child may be settled at the moment, transitioning back to school could be a trigger.

“So it’s all about keeping the conversation going.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call Lifeline Australia on 131 114, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.

