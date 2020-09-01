People still visiting friends despite COVID-19 rules

After four weeks under stage three restrictions, some people are starting to disregard the rules.

There have been reports of Shepparton residents appearing on their friends’ doorsteps and calling around for a cuppa despite social visits being strictly prohibited.

However, the main reason for these blunders appears to have more to do with a lack of information than blatant disregard.

One elderly Shepparton resident, who did not wish to be identified, said she was still being visited by friends who didn ot realise they were risking a $1652 on-the-spot fine.

“I think the rules can be emphasised a bit more because some people just don’t get it,” she said.

“Someone said to me ‘Oh, it will be safe, it's only one person’ — but you don’t know where they’ve been … I know a few people who say, ‘it’s just family’, but that’s the problem.”

The woman, who lives alone, admitted she wasn’t turning her visitors away because it would be “too rude” and she was “brought up to welcome people”.

“It puts one in an awful situation,” she said.

Unable to say anything to her house callers, the woman asked The News to highlight the stage three rules, because her visitors read the paper.

When asked why she did not show them the rules, or look up news articles, she admitted she did not know how to access the internet.

The woman said loneliness was causing a lot of the rule-breaking she was seeing, but that did not excuse the behaviour because “everyone is lonely right now”.

“We are all in this together. It is hard for everyone, it is really hard, not just in the nursing homes,” she said.

Shepparton Villages — which recently successfully contained an active case of COVID-19 in one of its nurses — supplies its independent living unit residents with updates on the government’s unfolding rules.

“Restrictions of any nature that change the natural way you live and socialise are difficult,” chief executive Veronica Jamison said.

“For elderly people living independently, either in retirement home independent units or in their own homes, it can be difficult to comprehend the changes and understand the rules, especially as they [the rules] have changed often, and even more so if an elderly person is on their own and has no-one to discuss those rules and restrictions with.”

If anyone is struggling with loneliness there are other options for socialising, including going on walks with one other person, meeting with someone in a public place, or joining a social connectedness group like Greater Shepparton City Council’s Social Connections program.

Before the pandemic the council would organise fishing trips, mini-golf excursions and craft days for socially isolated residents.

Greater Shepparton City Council's community wellbeing manager Amanda Tingay said the program was currently calling its members weekly and sending out activity packs.

Her advice for anyone feeling lonely was to start “getting some fresh air” by going for a walk or sitting outside.

For more information on the Social Connections program, phone the council on 5832 9700.

Regional Victoria is under stage three restrictions. This means:

● You must wear a mask in public;

● You can only leave your house for four reasons: (1) to attend school or work; (2) to shop for food and necessary goods; (3) exercise and outdoor recreation; (4) for care or compassionate reasons;

● You cannot enter a house you do not live in unless you are performing an essential service or providing care; and

● You can visit an elderly friend or parent if you are providing care (cleaning, cooking, checking medication), maintaining more than 1.5 metres distance, and wear a face mask.

