Despite hardship Shepparton’s Margaret Stewart does all she can for the community

Shepparton’s Margaret Stewart is one in two million.

The 83-year-old has lost a husband and a partner to motor neurone disease.

It’s a vicious disease she now knows all too well having battled it twice with two loved ones.

She describes how it slowly attacks every essence of your being, taking with it any remaining piece of human independence.

“Going through motor neurone disease is no joke – it’s just the most ghastly disease,” Margaret said.

“My dad, he always used to say you are only given and sent things you can deal with, I never really understood that but I do now - but it took me a lifetime to understand it.”

When meeting Margaret, one would not know that she has been dealt some of the toughest cards in life.

She greets everyone with a warm smile – offering with it a welcoming heart and an open mind.

Sitting in the loungeroom of her Reid St home, the Lions Club veteran and Shepparton Kennel Club life member is surrounded by photographs and precious memories from some of her brightest days.

And while her achievements outweigh those of any average person, her positivity and passion prove just why she is anything but average.

“I think there are a lot of people in Shepparton who do likewise, truly I don’t think you can do anything on your own without assistance,” Margaret said.

“I just love Shepparton, I think it’s the most wonderful city.”

Her passion for the local community is grounded in her 28 years of dedication to the Lions Club.

Margaret spent 10 years as a Lion lady in support of her first husband Alex, before being “allowed” to join the Shepparton Wanganui branch.

“When I joined Lions I was the first lady in Lions and that was rather daunting,” she said.

“I learnt being the first lady how to sit quietly, keep your mouth shut and put your hand up not very often - that happened for four to five months and then I thought this isn’t right, everybody should have an opinion.

“The gentlemen were very kind when they got used to having a female there.”

Her passion for the club quickly grew and she soon found herself in the position of District Governor – the second female across Victoria to ever hold the title.

And with it came an extensive responsibility with a total of 72 clubs and 1620 members while she was at her helm.

Taking the role in her stride, Margaret was invited to travel the world, where she visited dozens of countries, an opportunity she admits she absolutely loved.

While other Lions, when travelling, spoke about the organisation in a bid to round up new members, Margaret took a different approach.

Instead she shared with them her love for Shepparton and the wider Goulburn Valley, ensuring they were aware of everything the region had to offer.

“When I was a guest speaker I didn’t speak about membership I spoke about Shepparton and I told them all about our wonderful valley and all the wonderful things we have and do here,” Margaret said.

“They were surprised actually because they thought I was going to hound them on memberships or one of the projects but I never mentioned Lions other than the fact to say where I came from.

“I promoted our town, it was interesting, the first time I went to Denmark a lot of people then came over here and I was able to organise them going through the Ardmona fruit factory in Mooroopna and SPC . . . and those people still come out today, it’s lovely.”

Raised in Melbourne, Margaret moved to Shepparton in 1964 with her husband Alex, where they dedicated their time to their two children, Craig and Catherine.

While Alex assisted Craig with Cubs and Scouts, Margaret dabbled in Guides alongside her daughter before becoming the District Commissioner.

Her passions also flourished with dogs where she began breeding and showing - starting off with Afghans, she then developed a love for Columbus Spaniels.

“I was naturally in the Shepparton Kennel Club – I am a life member of that,” Margaret said.

“I also used to run all the agricultural shows from Yarrawonga down to Seymour, I did that for nine years but then it got a wee bit hard so I passed the job on.

“I was still going to club meetings and showing my own dog but not running the show as such and I thought that was pretty easy after that because I could just sit back, pat my dog and win a few more medals which was rather lovely.”

Margaret with Nigella, 5, the Afghan.

However Margaret’s life came to a screeching holt in 1990 when Alex was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Passing away at just 51, Alex courageously fought for 15 months, being the second person in Shepparton to ever have the disease.

“While Alex was going through the stages I formed the motor neurone group here in Shepparton, my idea was with other loved ones having the same diseases maybe we could all get together and help each other,” Margaret said.

“Going through motor neurone is no joke.”

Margaret admits she had many helpers, with Lions Club members and Goulburn Valley Health staff ensuring she was never alone.

This help was something she desperately needed especially towards the end of Alex's life when the disease took control of his body.

“When the body goes the muscles are nearly all gone, they’re a dead weight and Alex was a tall guy, he was 6 ft, I physically couldn’t lift him . . . you really need somebody 24 hours a day because they get to the stage where they can’t lift their arms or their legs or move their head,” Margaret said.

“I had a lot of helpers and mainly the Lions family helped me through - they were absolutely wonderful.

“They hired a nurse from GV Health and this gentleman Geoff would come when he knocked off work and he would sit with Alex and he would say go on, you go and have a sleep. I would sleep for four to five hours and then I would come back and he would go on home - he was just a lovely guy.”

Following Alex’s death Margaret spent the next eight years coming to terms with her new life as a widow.

It is one she never expected, especially at such a young age.

Despite this her world turned around once again when she met her partner Erminio at a Lions convention in Carnegie.

The avid jeweller and watchmaker sold his Melbourne store before moving up to Shepparton to be with Margaret.

“He wanted to stay in my original house but I found it too hard so we sold that house and we moved here - we were having a lovely life travelling and guest speaking,” she said.

Some say history has a way of repeating itself and for Margaret it was not long until the horrors of her past soon returned.

Erminio was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

“I couldn’t believe it could possibly happen,” Margaret said.

“The specialist in Melbourne Professor Bartlett at the St Vincent’s Hospital said I would be one in two million for it to happen.

“I knew what I was going to be in for and that took a lot of getting through.”

In what can only be described as an unimaginable ending, Erminio passed on January 15, 2014 exactly 22 years to the day that she lost Alex.

“Life can be pretty hard,” Margaret said.

“But then there’s good things too.”

And it is these good things that she has now dedicated her time to doing.

Having knitted and crocheted her entire life, Margaret now spends most of her time making handmade goods to be donated to locals in need.

The spare rooms of her home are filled with hundreds of knitted beanies, booties, bonnets, scarves, rugs, jumpers and other items which she ensures are given to people who need a helping hand.

Margaret Stewart and GV Health Foundation director Carmel Johnson sort through dozens of boxes filled with knitted goods donated by Margaret.

For more than 20 years she has been donating these knitted goods to GV Health, who then distribute them to their patients and partner agencies.

It's a feat GV Health Foundation director Carmel Johnston said could only be described as amazing.

“She’s such a great role model for other people and she is somebody who has really believed in Shepparton and lived Shepparton,” she said.

“Not only has Margaret been instrumental in donating and supporting GV Health in so many ways, she also been very much an integral part of the Lions Club who for many years have been a generous donor and supporter of GV Health.”

This year alone Margaret has handmade more than 740 individual items which have been donated to the hospital.

While she is not one to boast, she admits her sharp eye and quick hand skills allow her to knit an entire jumper in an evening.

“Growing up in the background I grew up in – mum being Welsh and dad being Scotch - you didn’t have television or radios on of an evening, that was family time,” Margaret explained.

“After the dishes were done you sat down with Mum and Dad, Dad always read and Mum always knitted or crocheted . . . it was a wonderful life and so I’ve knitted since I was about probably five years old.”

Over the years Margaret has donated thousands of knitted goods to GV Health.

It is clear her determination to give back to the community is grounded in her upbringing.

Over the years she has also donated two bench seats to GV Health and the Shepparton Cemetery in memory of Alex and Erminio, along with numerous whiteboards, a nurses’ trolley and a CD player to Shepparton Villages’ Maculata Place.

While her contribution to the community is incomparable to most, Margaret said everyone had a role to play in their town.

She urged everyone to get involved with their community in some way, saying the rewards that came from doing so were priceless.

“Everybody gets help, nobody is a mountain, you have to have people that are the hills around you,” she said.

“You don’t have to be in a service club, you can just do something in your town - even to go to Tarcoola and sit with the residents and talk to somebody.

“There are plenty of things we can do here in this wonderful city, we really can, I hate the phrase I’m too busy, I almost go bonkers when I hear it because we’re all busy doing nothing.”