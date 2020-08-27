Galleries


A nature diary of Shepparton during COVID by David Muir

Retired teacher David Muir uses a Nikon with a 300mm lens for close shots, but the majority of his photos are taken with an iPhone 8.

A cicada shell on a tree marks the passage of time from another season.

Dew on a cobweb on a misty winter morning - perfectly caught.

Only by getting up before sunrise can you capture beautiful moments like this.

Sunrise over Reedy Swamp with power pylons - highlights the continuing struggle between human progress and the natural world.

Tree fungus is a bright and fascinating sign of life carrying on through the seasons.

Frost on a car window becomes an abstract study of pattern and texture.

A photograph of the Goulburn River on a misty morning - or a Frederick McCubbin painting?

Tree rings mark the passage of time in a colourful way.

David got down low for this frog close-up.

David Muir says Reedy Swamp is teeming with birdlife - such as this magnificent kestrel.

Walks around Shepparton offer surprising bursts of colour such as this callistemon flower.

A spectacular forest floor fungus.

There's a whole world of colour and pattern in tree bark just waiting to be discovered.

A black swan family at Reedy Swamp.

A flame robin adds a splash of colour.

Reflections make a fascinating subject.

