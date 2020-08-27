Galleries A nature diary of Shepparton during COVID by David Muir Retired teacher David Muir uses a Nikon with a 300mm lens for close shots, but the majority of his photos are taken with an iPhone 8. 1 of 17 A cicada shell on a tree marks the passage of time from another season. 2 of 17 Dew on a cobweb on a misty winter morning - perfectly caught. 3 of 17 Only by getting up before sunrise can you capture beautiful moments like this. 4 of 17 Sunrise over Reedy Swamp with power pylons - highlights the continuing struggle between human progress and the natural world. 5 of 17 Tree fungus is a bright and fascinating sign of life carrying on through the seasons. 6 of 17 Frost on a car window becomes an abstract study of pattern and texture. 7 of 17 A photograph of the Goulburn River on a misty morning - or a Frederick McCubbin painting? 8 of 17 Tree rings mark the passage of time in a colourful way. 9 of 17 David got down low for this frog close-up. 10 of 17 David Muir says Reedy Swamp is teeming with birdlife - such as this magnificent kestrel. 11 of 17 Walks around Shepparton offer surprising bursts of colour such as this callistemon flower. 12 of 17 A spectacular forest floor fungus. 13 of 17 There's a whole world of colour and pattern in tree bark just waiting to be discovered. 14 of 17 A black swan family at Reedy Swamp. 15 of 17 A flame robin adds a splash of colour. 16 of 17 Reflections make a fascinating subject. 17 of 17