Australia’s favourite horse was always a hit in the region

5370537724001

In 2012 Subzero — Australia’s favourite horse — dropped in on Tallygaroopna Primary School. He was back in 2013 for a stay at Katandra Farm to recover from a life-threatening illness. And in 2014 was a smash hit at Shepparton’s Mercy Place Residential Aged Care, lighting up faces as he tap danced around the grounds for his audience; a nuzzle here and a neigh there. Scenes played over and over at similar venues across the country. At the weekend, following decades of service, Subzero was euthanised after suffering heart failure. But is that what really happened?

When he died in 1932 everyone, literally, wanted a piece of Phar Lap.

And they got them.

The legendary Kiwi bred and Aussie adored star of the turf has his mounted hide on show in the Museum of Victoria in Melbourne.

His skeleton went home to the National Museum of New Zealand in Wellington.

His heart — which all the fuss was about (the average horse heart weighs 3.2 kg, but Phar Lap’s was an astonishing 6.2 kg) — belongs to the Australian Institute of Anatomy.

When Subzero died on Saturday, aged 32, no-one, not for a nanosecond, considered a dismemberment of the gallant grey because no horse, including the mighty Phar Lap, has given so much, for so long, to so many, as Subbie.

Phar Lap was a beacon of light for Australians during the Great Depression, but people only saw him at the track, or glimpsed him on newsreels and in fuzzy newspaper photos.

By comparison, Subzero was a beacon of delight; and of encouragement; hope, entertainment, inspiration and was accessible to hundreds of people — every day, every week, for years.

Phar Lap was an icon of the track.

He won so many major races there isn’t room to list them here, but they included two WS Cox Plates, the AJC and Victoria derbies, the 1930 Melbourne Cup and, in 1932, in his only North American appearance, the Agua Caliente Handicap (a $US100,000 race; the Melbourne Cup purse the same year was 7150 pounds).

Subzero would only win three races in his 31-race career. In 1991 in Adelaide the SA Derby and Adelaide Cup. In 1992 his third and last win just happened to be the Melbourne Cup.