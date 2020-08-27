Cancer patients’ distress calls quadruple during pandemic

New data has revealed the number of distress calls from cancer patients to Victorian Cancer Council nurses have quadrupled since COVID-19 began.

The number of callers experiencing high emotion, anxiety and stress had risen to 29 per cent in August compared to 7 per cent recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feelings of isolation, difficulty attending appointments due to border closures, anxiety about delays to upcoming surgery and fear for family members who weren’t allowed visitors in hospital were among their concerns.

GV Health director of oncology and medical oncologist Javier Torres said he had seen similar concerns with a number of his patients.

“We don’t have people stressed about delays because of the border closure, it is more our patients are stressed about sorting out their permit, sorting out their transport and getting paperwork approved,” Dr Torres said.

“In regard to family members there isn’t a blanket rule for everyone.

“For instance if someone is very frail or have a communication impairment then they would be able to bring a family member,” he said.

Dr Torres said the oncology team was working in accordance with the direction from the Department of Health and Human Services and there was no delay in surgery for cancer patients.

“I want to reassure people that the hospital and health workers are doing everything they can to protect cancer patients,” Dr Torres said.

“We have been given the directive that it is basically business as usual for treating our cancer patients.

“We have a number of procedures in place before they come into the ward.

“We don’t like to see people stressed who are already in a difficult situation,” he said.

Every year on average, 413 people in the City of Greater Shepparton are diagnosed with cancer.

Dr Torres said health workers like himself were worried about the impact of COVID-19 on current and potential patients with a number of people delaying their concerns or treatment due to COVID-19.

“I urge residents with symptoms or concerns to please make an appointment to see their local practitioner rather than waiting until the pandemic is over,” Dr Torres said.

“If it is caught early there are more options rather than discovering it later and it be incurable.

“Don’t wait - have your mammogram, have your blood tests, go to the GP,” he said.

Cancer Council is urging anyone affected by cancer and worried about the current situation surrounding COVID-19 to call the information and support line on 13 11 20.

More local news

Wooden characters call Tongala home

New place for your pooch to play