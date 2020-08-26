Wooden characters call Tongala home

Dozens of happy little wooden people have been popping up in a Tongala garden bed.

Made out of wooden spoons the community initiative has been causing quite a stir in the small town.

MB Bakery and Café owner Shirley Docherty began the Spoon Town initiative after seeing a similar project in Williamstown.

“I made a few spoons to get the idea going,” Ms Docherty said.

“Then I invited the local schools to be involved and it has really started to take off,” Ms Docherty said.

“We have around 40 spoons at the moment.

“The students have been making them as part of their art classes during remote learning,” she said.

A wooden spoon resident reading the paper.

The garden bed is located outside the Mangan St bakery, in front of one of the town's art murals.

Ms Docherty said locals walked past the garden beds regularly to see who the latest addition to spoon town was.

“It's really lovely to see children of all ages getting involved,” Ms Docherty said.

“It’s a bit of a novelty and gives people something to look at and talk about.

The newest additions to Tongala.

From Batman, fairies, bakers to devils and a family dog, the spoon town is made up of all sorts of characters.

Ms Docherty said she was looking forward to welcoming more additions to the garden bed.

“Children can bring their creations into the bakery and I will number them so they can be part of a prize draw,” Ms Docherty said.

“I couldn’t possibly choose the best one, so I am going to put the children’s name in a hat and draw the competition that way.

“Hopefully the garden will be full by the end of September,” she said.

For more information, contact MB Bakery and Café on 5863 4639.

