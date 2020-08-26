New place for your pooch to play

Pooches and their ‘parents’ will be spoilt for choice for a place to play, after a new off-leash dog park was announced for Princess Park in Shepparton.

The timely news came to local dog lovers on Wednesday, August 26, while many were celebrating International Dog Day.

Shepparton’s Princess Park will be home to the new dog playground after Greater Shepparton City Council received almost $160,000 in funding from the Victorian Government.

Council director of infrastructure Phil Hoare said the works would include a 1.8 m high fence, shade sail, solar lighting, seating, a water fountain, dog agility equipment, irrigation, a dog waste litter bin, a concrete entrance and walking strip.

“Creation of this dog park will provide Greater Shepparton residents with an additional off-leash dog park, which the community has indicated a strong need for,” Mr Hoare said.

“The dog park will provide a safe and enjoyable space for people to get active with their dogs in a beautiful bush setting.

“In the past few months we have realised just how important open green spaces are for the community, and we thank the state government for assisting us in providing another open area for the region.”

Works are planned to begin in December and will take place in the Princess Park bushland north of the Shepparton Runners Club.

The dog park was identified as an action in the Princess Park Future Directions Plan — adopted by council in February 2019 — which has already seen works undertaken, including lighting and irrigation for the main oval.

Mr Hoare said council would advertise a contract for the construction of a parking area at Goyen Reserve in the coming weeks.

“It’s a great initiative and will result in additional jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a good outcome for our community,” Mr Hoare said.

“We look forward to working with the relevant local stakeholders as the dog park takes shape.”

There will be an opportunity for interested local dog lovers to have input into the layout and equipment at the park in the future.

The government announced funding for 16 other new dog parks to be developed across the state, including in Swan Hill and Mildura.

