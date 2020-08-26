News

New place for your pooch to play

By Morgan Dyer

Greater Shepparton dogs will soon have a new place to play.

1 of 1

Pooches and their ‘parents’ will be spoilt for choice for a place to play, after a new off-leash dog park was announced for Princess Park in Shepparton.

The timely news came to local dog lovers on Wednesday, August 26, while many were celebrating International Dog Day.

Shepparton’s Princess Park will be home to the new dog playground after Greater Shepparton City Council received almost $160,000 in funding from the Victorian Government.

Council director of infrastructure Phil Hoare said the works would include a 1.8 m high fence, shade sail, solar lighting, seating, a water fountain, dog agility equipment, irrigation, a dog waste litter bin, a concrete entrance and walking strip.

“Creation of this dog park will provide Greater Shepparton residents with an additional off-leash dog park, which the community has indicated a strong need for,” Mr Hoare said.

“The dog park will provide a safe and enjoyable space for people to get active with their dogs in a beautiful bush setting.

“In the past few months we have realised just how important open green spaces are for the community, and we thank the state government for assisting us in providing another open area for the region.”

Works are planned to begin in December and will take place in the Princess Park bushland north of the Shepparton Runners Club.

The dog park was identified as an action in the Princess Park Future Directions Plan — adopted by council in February 2019 — which has already seen works undertaken, including lighting and irrigation for the main oval.

Mr Hoare said council would advertise a contract for the construction of a parking area at Goyen Reserve in the coming weeks.

“It’s a great initiative and will result in additional jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a good outcome for our community,” Mr Hoare said.

“We look forward to working with the relevant local stakeholders as the dog park takes shape.”

There will be an opportunity for interested local dog lovers to have input into the layout and equipment at the park in the future.

The government announced funding for 16 other new dog parks to be developed across the state, including in Swan Hill and Mildura.

More local news

Wooden characters call Tongala home

Two locals nominated for state award

Latest articles

Rugby

Waratahs set for Super stoush with Rebels

The NSW Waratahs are vowing to bring the physicality to Leichhardt Oval for Saturday night’s must-win Super Rugby AU clash with the Melbourne Rebels.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bulldogs’ bad NRL timing to sign Green

Canterbury have announced the signing of injured Newcastle half Blake Green on a one-year NRL deal for 2021.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane’s NRL head coach when the club’s horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased in next seven to 10 days

THE NSW Government has announced travel restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border will be eased in the next seven to 10 days.

Brayden May
Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

GSSC Wanganui Campus closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s Wanganui Campus will close for the next two days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta