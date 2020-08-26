News

Free hepatitis A immunisation for locals experiencing homelessness or taking drugs

By Charmayne Allison

There is an outbreak of hepatitis A in Victoria.

Locals who are using drugs or experiencing homelessness are encouraged to access a free vaccination as an outbreak of hepatitis A continues across Victoria.

To date, there have been 29 cases of hepatitis A identified in Victoria — none of which are in regional areas.

To control the outbreak in Victoria, a hepatitis A vaccination program targeting people who use drugs as well as people experiencing homelessness is available until November 30.

Shepparton Medical Clinic director Robert Campbell welcomed the free vaccinations.

"There have been clusters of cases in Victoria and it is highly contagious,” he said.

"Unfortunately in Shepparton we have the very sad problem of having a large number of people experiencing homelessness.

"Hand hygiene is crucial in preventing the spread of the infection, but that can be tough to maintain when you're living rough.”

Locals are urged to wash their hands in warm soapy water before handling food and after going to the toilet, as hepatitis A can be transmitted from tiny amounts of faeces.

Health authorities have urged people using drugs to practise hygiene around injecting and not share injecting equipment with others.

Initial symptoms of hepatitis A typically include fever, malaise, anorexia, nausea, vomiting and abdominal discomfort, followed a few days later by dark urine and jaundice.

People are infectious two weeks prior to symptom onset until around one week after the onset of jaundice or dark urine.

Symptoms usually last several weeks, and those with pre-existing liver disease may have poorer outcomes if infected with the virus.

Death from hepatitis A is uncommon and is estimated to occur in up to two per cent of infected adults.

Adults in at-risk groups can get the free vaccination at their local GP clinic.

All GP clinics across Victoria can order and administer the free vaccination.

