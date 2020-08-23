Students revive the art of writing letters

Shepparton East Primary School teachers and students have revived the age-old art of writing a letter.

In a bid to connect with students and their families during remote learning, teachers put their heads together to write and illustrate a virtual personalised book called The Jolly Postman.

The book was posted online, and along with some clever local references the book is made up of a collection of letters written by each school teacher.

Education support teacher Christy Gray took on the painstaking task of editing the interactive book.

“We wanted to ensure our students and families felt connected through remote learning,” Ms Gray said.

“We all discussed a few ideas at our weekly meeting and decided this would be the perfect opportunity to do something different for our students.

“Each teacher wrote their own letter and we collaborated to make the story rhyme,” she said.

The students are now being encouraged to pen a letter back to their teachers.

“Not only does it connect our school community, it really promotes reading and writing and the excitement of snail mail — which the students aren’t really used to,” Ms Gray said.

“We have set up a red post box at the front door so students will be able drop their letter off or can alternatively buy a stamp and go through Australia Post,” she said.

The school will collect the students’ letters and place them in a time capsule to allow future generations to understand the impacts of remote learning.

Ms Gray said the school had experienced an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.

“We are really fortunate to have an amazing community that we interact with daily, and we really do pull together for support,” Ms Gray said.

“We have been chatting and it's likely there will be more books in the next few weeks to surprise the children and keep their spirits up.”

