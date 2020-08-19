News

La Trobe to focus on Shepparton campus in its recovery

By Morgan Dyer

La Trobe University will focus on regional campuses like Shepparton during the next 10 years.

In response to its multi-million-dollar shortfall due to COVID-19 restrictions, La Trobe University plans on focusing on regional campuses like Shepparton during the next 10 years.

The university revealed significant financial losses early this year due to COVID-19 and has since drafted a revised strategic plan with a sharp focus on the needs of its communities across Victoria and beyond.

Responding to local contexts, the university will develop separate plans for each of its regional campuses which are located in Shepparton, Bendigo, Albury-Wodonga, and Mildura.

La Trobe University’s Shepparton head of campus Elizabeth Capp said she was consulting with staff on a draft strategy that would meet the challenges that had resulted from COVID-19.

“Although no decisions have yet been made, we remain firmly committed to all of our regional and rural communities, including Shepparton,” Ms Capp said.

“We continue to have a core aim of reducing the education gap between regional and metropolitan areas, and to continuing with research and teaching in these locations.

“Regional campuses including Shepparton and regional communities are central to our identity and our mission as a university,” she said.

The revised strategy will also accelerate the use of online and mixed delivery modes to increase study opportunities available to ensure the university offers courses in ways that meet the needs of working professionals as well as full-time students.

“We also know that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically shifted how and where people choose to work and study, with an increased appetite for digital technology, online learning and remote working,” La Trobe University vice-chancellor Professor John Dewar said.

“We very much look forward to bringing our partners and communities across regional Victoria along with us on the journey as our regional strategy evolves.”

All La Trobe staff had previously been given the opportunity to provide feedback on a strategy reset consultation paper, which helped inform the development of the draft plan.

