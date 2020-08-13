Cash injection for Dookie Ag College

Greener pastures are on the horizon for the Dookie Agricultural College after the Victorian Government announced a $2 million facility upgrade.

Training and Skills and Higher Education Minister Gayle Tierney announced the funding for the University of Melbourne college on Thursday and it will go towards essential upgrades to the campus’ accommodation and training facilities.

Dookie Agricultural College director Ros Gall welcomed the funding.

“This is great news for the college as our student numbers continue to grow and demand for our facilities increase,” Ms Gall said.

“Our college allows students to study in a regional environment with great linkage to their industry.

“The regional setting also allows students to open their eyes to opportunities in the region with the solid potential to continue their professional career within the region.”

The cash splash will revamp the college's ageing living quarters and also modernise teaching labs to ensure students have access to high-quality teaching facilities which will enhance laboratory science subjects offered at Dookie.

With enrolments expected to grow significantly in the next 10 years the upgrades will allow the campus to increase its capacity.

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp said the college was a focal point for key research, teaching and technology development that helped shape the future of agriculture in Australia.

“This funding will help Dookie Agricultural College continue to evolve and grow, and to meet the needs of the Victoria we are building,” he said.

The funding boost is part of a wider $6 million investment for agricultural colleges as part of the Growing Victoria agricultural industry initiative.

