News

Cash injection for Dookie Ag College

By Morgan Dyer

Dookie Agricultural College will receive a multi-million dollar upgrade.

1 of 1

Greener pastures are on the horizon for the Dookie Agricultural College after the Victorian Government announced a $2 million facility upgrade.

Training and Skills and Higher Education Minister Gayle Tierney announced the funding for the University of Melbourne college on Thursday and it will go towards essential upgrades to the campus’ accommodation and training facilities.

Dookie Agricultural College director Ros Gall welcomed the funding.

“This is great news for the college as our student numbers continue to grow and demand for our facilities increase,” Ms Gall said.

“Our college allows students to study in a regional environment with great linkage to their industry.

“The regional setting also allows students to open their eyes to opportunities in the region with the solid potential to continue their professional career within the region.”

The cash splash will revamp the college's ageing living quarters and also modernise teaching labs to ensure students have access to high-quality teaching facilities which will enhance laboratory science subjects offered at Dookie.

With enrolments expected to grow significantly in the next 10 years the upgrades will allow the campus to increase its capacity.

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp said the college was a focal point for key research, teaching and technology development that helped shape the future of agriculture in Australia.

“This funding will help Dookie Agricultural College continue to evolve and grow, and to meet the needs of the Victoria we are building,” he said.

The funding boost is part of a wider $6 million investment for agricultural colleges as part of the Growing Victoria agricultural industry initiative.

More local news

Drum to stay away from Canberra

Masks for all - donation helps keep homeless safe

Latest articles

Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records two new active COVID-19 cases, GV Health ‘pop-up’ testing in Tatura

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region’s total active cases 18.

Madi Chwasta
News

New case of COVID-19 recorded in Campaspe

CAMPASPE Shire has recorded a new case of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to two. It’s one of 410 new cases in Victoria since yesterday. There have been 21 deaths from COVID-19 since yesterday, 16 are linked to known outbreaks at...

Anna McGuinness
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino