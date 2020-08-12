Retirees behind the microphone

If he’s not out ripping up the roads on his motorbike you will find Shepparton local John Painter on the decks at Shepparton’s One FM community radio station.

The former Wanganui High School teacher joined 98.5 One FM a decade ago and now fills the airwaves four times a week.

“My wife sometimes gets a little annoyed because I’m always in and out the door,” John said with a laugh.

“But you have to make sure you have something to do when you retire.

“You have to have a plan, what you’re going to do and when you’re going to do it,” he said.

The 72-year-old began his career with the station five years before his retirement in 2015 with the Sport and Road program – which still to this day is his baby.

“I am part of the Ulysses Motorcycle Club and a friend and I were listening to a program on the station and thought why don’t we put our knowledge about motorcycles, V8s and sport in a program,” John said.

But a few years later and after many noticed he had the gift of the gab, newly retired John was poached to a “new presenters meeting” and before he knew it, he was Dancing Through the Decades with One FM for three hours, three times a week.

“And the rest is history,” John said.

“My show Dancing through the Decades concentrates on music through the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

“It was really something I never thought I would do but it piqued my interest and the opportunities are endless,” he said.

Although John sees his work as a “bit of fun” and something to keep his mind active, he knows his work at the station means more to many of his listeners.

“The phone calls I get while on air just amaze me,” John said.

“A couple of years ago a lady from Benalla called to thank me for playing the songs I played.

“She had been in an accident and had suffered memory loss and the songs I played brought back memories.

“And that’s the power of radio.

“It makes a difference to people’s lives and you don’t realise you’re doing it,” he said.

Meanwhile, 69-year-old Denise Moseley settled in behind the microphone for One FM eight years ago after retiring as a human resources manager.

Having initially started with a general all-genre program, Denise soon found herself sitting on a chair with the One FM board.

“I got involved because I saw there was a need for more things to happen,” Denise said.

“I helped the station apply and make best use of grants and I also thought it was important to get young people involved in the station.

After four years on the board and having achieved her goals to evolve the station, Denise took a step back and focused on her request program.

“Usually I have a theme for requests but not everyone sticks to it and that’s okay,” Denise said.

“I get requests from all over Australia and the callers are really beautiful,” she said.

Denise said volunteering allowed her to give back to the community.

“I have a fairly fortunate life so if I can give something back or put a smile on someone’s face then my time has been spent well,” Denise said.

“I would tell anyone looking to retire or who has retired to think about what you have always wanted to do and find out how you can do it.

“There’s nothing stopping you.

“There’s just so much to do if you let your imagination run and just go for it,” she said.