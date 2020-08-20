Bikes become the new playgrounds

Stage three COVID-19 restrictions seem to have reawakened the timeless joy of riding a bike or scooter.

Many parents have pumped up their children’s tyres by taking them out in nature, utilising the pathways across the Greater Shepparton region to keep active during isolation.

However, Greater Shepparton City Council wants to remind residents playgrounds across Victoria are closed and cannot be used under stage three restrictions.

In the past week, Council said they had experienced an increase in danger tape being removed, signs being pulled down and restrictions being ignored at playgrounds in Greater Shepparton, leaving them no choice but to cable tie signs, reapply tape and remove the swing sets from some playgrounds.

Shepparton mother of two Rhiannon Burbidge said although it could be at times challenging keeping her children entertained, they had found numerous other ways than playgrounds to exercise and get fresh air.

“We have been making the most of the areas around us,” Mrs Burbidge said.

“We have been walking and riding our bikes and scooters around tracks near home and we also go to Victoria Park Lake a bit.

Mrs Burbidge said she had noticed her children had begun to apricate the little things that nature could bring.

“Normally we would have gone to a playground where the children would socialise with one another instead of going out and getting into nature,” Mrs Burbidge said.

“We are definitely doing it more now then we ever used to and the kids just love it,” she said.

Mrs Burbidge's five-year-old daughter Maya said she was also enjoying having backyard picnics and drawing with her cousins over Zoom.

“When it rained, we got to go into the puddles in our driveway,” Maya said.

“Our boots filled up with water and we got to empty them,” she said.

An up-to-date breakdown of which Greater Shepparton City Council services are open, closed, and operating under restrictions, can be found at greatershepparton.com.au

