It’s a university open day with a twist

Future students of La Trobe University Shepparton will be able to visit the campus from the comfort of their home this weekend.

The annual Regional Open Day has had a makeover in light of COVID-19 restrictions and the community will be able to have a taste of what life may be like attending the Bendigo, Albury-Wodonga, Shepparton and Mildura campuses through their commuter screens.

Head of Shepparton campus Elizabeth Capp said thousands of future students would have the opportunity to sit in on campus tours, presentations from academics and students, and live question and answer sessions.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for all our potential students,” Ms Capp said.

“We have always enjoyed opening our campus up and meeting hundreds of potential students, but we always had people that were unable to make it – whatever time we chose.

“So we are super excited about this approach and we will be interested to see how people respond,” she said.

Guests will also be able to find out about the Regional Benefits Program, offering up to $20,000 to high-achieving regional students, and Destination Australia scholarships, which are awarded to students living in or moving to a regional area to complete their studies.

The information provided on the day would continue to be available on the university’s website for people who cannot tune in this weekend.

Ms Capp said the virtual day would also benefit families who live long distances away.

“We have people from across Australia attend our regional campuses so with borders closed the online platform won’t stop anyone accessing information and exploring our campuses,” she said.

People considering study next year should register for La Trobe’s Regional Open Day, giving them a tailored experience to match their interests.

The open day can be found on the university’s website from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday, August 23.

