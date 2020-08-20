Greater Shepparton residents continue to suffer financially

New data has revealed a growing number of regional Australians are in financial distress as a result of COVID-19.

A study conducted by the Consumer Policy Research Centre revealed an alarming 63 per cent of people living in regional areas were concerned about their financial wellbeing during July — up 10 per cent in just in two months.

Nagambie resident Nicky Smith said she was one of those feeling the pinch after her daughter Elysia had left school just months before the pandemic began and was unable to attain a job.

“I work part-time and my husband works full-time,” Ms Smith said.

“My daughter left school and was planning on working in hospitality and studying nursing at TAFE.

“But she unfortunately lost her part-time job and has been unable to get benefits because apparently we earn too much.

“But we are really on a medium to low income,” she said.

But Elysia isn’t alone as the data also revealed 70 per cent of Australians aged 18 to 34 were concerned about their financial wellbeing.

Young people were the most likely group to have missed payments across every household bill and were twice as likely to have taken out a personal loan just to make ends meet.

Ms Smith said Elysia had been working part-time throughout school and had been somewhat financially independent with her spending, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been really hard on her because her independence has just gone down the drain,” Ms Smith said.

“We are now paying for her licence, paying her car rego, car insurance, dental, phone bill — all the stuff she would be able to afford if she was on a benefit or working.

“It’s even just the simple things like buying a bag of chips, she would normally just be able to do what she wants but she has to come to us for anything,” she said.

The data revealed 30 per cent of regional homeowners were concerned about their mortgage payments while more than 30 per cent were concerned about their energy and insurance payments.

“The little things do add up, especially when our bills and mortgage repayments don’t stop coming in,” Ms Smith said.

“We will be okay, but it is just that bit harder.”

Ms Smith said her daughter was going for her driver's licence in the next few weeks and hoped her work options would be broader when she was able to travel independently outside of Nagambie.

“She’s a really hard worker,” Ms Smith said.

“In just a matter of months she saved a few thousand dollars, so she was able to buy her first car all by herself.”

(Break out box - Facebook comments)

The News took to Facebook to ask community members if they were one of the thousands of regional Australians feeling the financial affects of COVID-19.

Ash Cochran: Yes I struggle every fortnight — defaulted on almost every bill.

Benjamin Grayham: Yep. The struggle is real, bills rising due to kids being schooled at home and not going to daycare. More food, more gas, more electricity — it all adds up. Natalie Keryk: I've had one nine-hour shift in the last six weeks. I live alone and my mortgage repayments are about to be put back as I've had them deferred. So yes, it's very worrying. Tammy-Marie Rusell: No not at all. With the government assistance I am still able to pay every bill and fill my house with food. If you do have trouble, most of your bills you can get a payment plan on. Or an extension. Lorraine Dickson: I'm an aged pensioner. My expenses have risen, power and gas and food expenses have made it hard. The two bonus payments that pensioners received was a big help.

Sonja Kootstra: I'm on carer's payments and I'm finding it hard. I'm not even making it week to week as my expenses have gone up but my money hasn't.

Nathan Barnard: Bills don’t stop just because you can’t go to work.