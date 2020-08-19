Nathalia aged care home demands answers

Nathalia aged care facility Barwo Homestead's manager has expressed her concerns regarding the federal and state governments’ co-ordination for rural facilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrator Lynda Walker said she had questions in regard to staffing arrangements, personal protective equipment supply and the timely return of test results.

Ms Walker said she had 20 residents living at the homestead and 20 staff working at the centre.

“We need to know what strategies are in place when we have exhausted all avenues for filling staff shortages,” Ms Walker said.

“Our available staff could be drastically reduced whilst staff are required to self-isolate.”

Ms Walker said planning was the key to having a chance at tackling a potential outbreak of coronavirus.

“Perhaps co-ordinating a regional bank of staff that will be available to be sent to facilities needing additional staff to meet the shortfalls,” Ms Walker said.

“They may be staff from acute services that are not currently operating, students or retired staff.

“Their skill sets would need to be assessed so as appropriate training can be provided to ensure they are adequately equipped to take on the challenge,” she said.

Until last week Ms Walker was using a personal protective equipment supply that was donated to the homestead after she was unable to access stock from her usual supplier or from the government’s stockpile, due to prioritisation of other aged care homes.

Ms Walker said the residents and staff knew the risk of an outbreak.

“Residents see it on the news and know how vulnerable they are,” Ms Walker said.

“Our staff are prepared, and at the same time anxious.

“We have had ongoing infection control training since February and have eliminated as many risks as possible.

“But we are all aware that one breach can undo the work we have done,” Ms Walker said.

Ms Walker also demanded all aged care workers’ COVID-19 test results be prioritised.

“I have staff off waiting on tests results and the processing of their swabs is taking far too long,” Ms Walker said.

“We cannot afford to wait four to five days when staff are limited.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Health and Human Services said priority testing had been available for all healthcare and aged care workers and people linked to known outbreaks throughout the pandemic.

“Lab turnaround times are currently averaging around two to three days but there may be cases where this is longer,” a spokesperson said.

“Positive results and results of essential workers are prioritised and generally communicated to the patient within 24 hours.

“We’re working hard to speed up the communication of negative results.”

